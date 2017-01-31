Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

A deal has been completed today for Anglian Broadcasting Company (Holdings) Ltd to be acquired with a controlling interest by Celador Radio Broadcasting.

The move sees Celador, part of Celador Entertainment, add Anglian’s five radio stations which operate in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk, to its portfolio of 20 local and regional radio stations broadcasting under the brands The Breeze, Sam FM and Fire Radio.

The newly-acquired stations are Dream 100 (Colchester and north east Essex), Town 102, (Ipswich and surrounding area), The Beach (Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and surrounding area), Radio Norwich (Norwich and surrounding area) and North Norfolk (Cromer, Fakenham and North Norfolk).

Lyn Long has been appointed the interim regional managing director.

She previous working for all five stations whilst they were under the ownership of Tindle Radio, which she joined from Capital Gold, having also worked for Archant.