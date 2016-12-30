Rail services resume after ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

An Abellio Greater Anglia train Archant

A trespass incident between Ipswich and Manningtree caused major disruption to rail services in the region on Friday afternoon.

Abellio Greater Anglia tweeted at 1.30pm that some of its lines were blocked because of the incident.

Several services were cancelled and others may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Services between Norwich and Witham and Ipswich and Ingatestone were affected.

Earlier, a spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said the force had been contacted just before 1pm with reports of a person on the track.

A BTP spokesman said: “We’ve made a full search of the area and could not find anyone, so services are likely to resume unless we get any further information.”

The BTP is expected to provide further details on Friday night after being contacted again for further comment.

Network Rail has also been requested to comment.

A spokesman for Abellio Greater Anglia said that they were contacted at 4.40pm that the incident had been closed. There were residual delays to services into Friday evening.