Ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet

Jimmy Doherty

Police were in attendance at the Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, following reports of a burglary on Wednesday, February 8.

Officers were called at just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation.

On attendance officers noted offenders had driven a vehicle through a wooden fence and into the building, collapsing a side wall, and allowing the raiders entry to the Clarkes of Walsham outlet.

The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Jimmy’s Farm is run by TV presenter Jimmy Doherty.

Barbour is a luxury clothing brand which specialises it outdoor clothing. They are known for their jackets which can cost hundreds of pounds each.

Schoffel is a similarly priced countrywear brand founded in Germany 200 years ago.

Clarkes of Walsham is an outdoor supplies shop based in Walsham-le-Willows, west Suffolk, but has an outlet specialising in countrywear clothing at Jimmy’s Farm, near Wherstead.

• Anyone with information should ring police on 101 quoting reference number 37/16727/17