Ram raid at Lady Lane service station in Hadleigh sparks call for better police presence

Calls to lay on extra police patrols in Hadleigh have been sparked in a petition set up by a resident who admits he feels “unsafe” in his own home.

Ollie Morphew, 28, started the campaign after ram raiders broke into the town’s Lady Lane petrol station overnight on Wednesday.

The petition, which has been signed by hundreds of people in just 24 hours, urges police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore to bring a visible police presence back to Hadleigh.

Mr Morphew said he would like Mr Passmore to see that no-one feels settled in Hadleigh because of recent raids and arsons.

“The initial spark [for the petition] was the robbery at the service station,” he said.

“I’ve lived here for 28 years now, my whole life, and never has crime been at a point where I feel unsafe in my own home or worried about my business.

“Over the last year we have had rape allegations, robberies of the High Street including the charity shop and other businesses, houses broken into, one of which the occupants were tied up in Kersey a village next door and things set fire to and the list goes on.

He added: “I would like Tim to see that no-one feels settled here because so many things have continued to happen and show no sign of stopping.”

Mr Morphew’s petition was sparked by a string of raids across the county – five of which happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Raiders struck at Lady Lane service station in Hadleigh, the Nursery Bypass cafe in Capel St Mary, the Costcutter service station in Church Street, Woolpit, the High Road service station in Royston, near Diss and the Tesco Express store in High Street, Manningtree.

A seventh raid happened at 11pm on Wednesday when a vehicle was driven through the window of the Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm in Wherstead.

Mr Passmore said: “I will look at all the comments that the residents of Hadleigh have made when the petition is presented to me and will discuss these local concerns with the Chief Constable.”

