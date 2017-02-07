Ranelagh Road 10-week closure near Ipswich train station will cause ‘chaos’

The road closure warning on Ranelagh Road. Picture: DAVID ELLESMERE Archant

Further details about the road closure near Ipswich rail station have been confirmed.

Suffolk County Council (SCC) is warning motorists to expect 10 weeks of delays due to traffic lights, street lighting and gas main work, as part of the station’s forecourt work.

Ranelagh Road, between the station and Ancaster Road, will be completely closed for seven weeks, from February 20 to April 9.

From April 10-13, a smaller section will be closed. From April 18-21 and April 23-30, parts of Ranelagh Road, Princes Street and Burrell Road will be closed from 9pm to 5am.

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, said the work will cause “chaos”.

He said he understands the initial seven-week work will be carried out six days a week from 6am to 6pm, saying it could be cut to three weeks with “around the clock” work.

James Finch, SCC’s transport member, has previously said working longer hours is not an option due to health and safety concerns for workers and the proximity to homes and a “major hotel”.

