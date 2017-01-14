Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley Archant

A charity which warned of a “humanitarian crisis” facing the NHS has appealed for volunteers to help at a Suffolk hospital.

The British Red Cross is looking for “caring and compassionate” people to provide practical and emotional support to patients leaving Ipswich Hospital.

It comes after Mike Adamson, the charity’s chief executive, warned that its volunteers were “on the frontline, responding to the humanitarian crisis in our hospital and ambulance services across the country”.

His comments, which have been rejected by the Prime Minister Theresa May, highlighted the growing strains on hospitals and the need to free-up beds.

Although Ipswich Hospital reported unprecedented demands on services earlier this week, a spokesman said the Red Cross’s volunteer appeal was not related to current pressures, nor the alleged crisis highlighted by Mr Adamson.

“This is a long-running fantastic scheme that we really treasure,” the spokesman added. “The appeal for volunteers is not a response to the comments made earlier this week.”

The hospital said the scheme had been running for “several years” and made an “amazing difference”.

Volunteers are asked to spare a couple of hours a week to help patients leaving hospital. Often these are older people who are on their own. While medically fit to be discharged, they require short- term support to help with the return home.

Ipswich Hospital saw a significant increase in the number of patients who were “delayed in hospital” towards the end of last year.

According to its latest board meeting, held in November, 16% of all beds in the hospital were filled with patients who were fit to be elsewhere. A task force has been set up, bringing together staff from the hospital, commissioners, GPs, and other health professionals to find solutions to the bed shortage problems.

Neill Moloney, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive, told the board there was a “mismatch between demand and capacity”.

“We need to really think about how we can reduce the demand for care and some of that expectation on staff and the way we can support patients in their own homes,” he added.

Beccy Hopfensperger, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for adult care, said the Red Cross’s service was “much-valued and plays a key role in our discharge planning at Ipswich Hospital”. “It has been in existence for more than five years,” she added. “We welcome the approach they are taking to get more volunteers involved and thank them for the support they provide.”

In its appeal for volunteers, the Red Cross, says: “If you are caring, compassionate and up for a natter, this could be the role for you.”

For more information email here or call 01473 702485.