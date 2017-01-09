Region’s commuters to London set to face delays from London Underground strike

Those commuting to London by rail will be unable to use the Tube at London Liverpool Street or Stratford. Byline: Sonya Duncan. ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Suffolk and Essex commuters to London are set to suffer travel disruption today as strikes are taking place on London Underground services today.

Tube staff began a 24-hour strike at 6pm yesterday, leaving services severely reduced and some stations closed altogether.

For commuters from Suffolk and north Essex, no tube service is running form Stratford or London Liverpool Street, with a limited service running from other Central Line stations.

Abellio Greater Anglia has issued a reminder on its website that other public transport services in London will be busier, so commuters should check before they travel and allow extra time where needed.

For more information visit www.tfl.gov.uk/