Relief as Suffolk and Essex escape serious flooding

10:08 14 January 2017

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

People evacuated from coastal communities in Essex and Suffolk have returned to their homes after last night’s feared storm surge was not as bad as predicted.

RNLI Flood Rescue teams were in place in Jaywick last night in case of floodingRNLI Flood Rescue teams were in place in Jaywick last night in case of flooding

Residents were told by the Environment Agency they could return to their homes after last night’s high tide at around 1.30pm.

There was some flooding in coastal areas in Suffolk however.

Parts of the boatyard at Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk was flooded after the waters came up higher than the lunch time high tide and the Harbour Inn in Southwold suffered flooding even before high tide hit the town around 11.30pm.

All severe flood warnings in the region have been downgraded by the Environment Agency although flood warnings remain in some areas.

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass PhotographyThe storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

The agency still advise the public to take care near the coast today and to avoid walking along coastal paths and promenades.

Lowestoft train station has reopened this morning after it was evacuated ahead of the predicted tidal surge.

Suffolk police had asked Greater Anglia and Network Rail to evacuate the station at 8pm last night.

There were no reports of flooding in Jaywick last night, the first community to be evacuated due to a severe flood warning.

The water levels have receded in Blythburgh todayThe water levels have receded in Blythburgh today

All evacuees from Jaywick have now returned home from the rest centre set up at Tendring Education Centre in nearby Clacton and the facility has been closed down.

The remaining residents – less than 20 – left at 8.45am today, Saturday January 14.

At its peak the rest centre saw 230 residents take shelter having taken the advice to leave their homes, while no-one visited the centre set up in West Mersea.

Essex police Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne, who oversaw the operation, said it was the right decision to prepare for the worst.

He said: “I am absolutely clear that the collective decision to evacuate residents in Jaywick and to provide a rest centre in West Mersea for people should it be required was the right thing to do.

“This decision was based on science and the expert advice from the Environment Agency and the Met Office.

“This will have been exactly what our counterparts along the east coast of the country will have been doing in order to come to similar decisions.

“We prepare for the worst case scenario and we would be happy to take the same decision again should we be faced with the same advice as we have had over the last 36 hours.”

Many Jaywick residents had refused to leave their homes, despite an emergency services evacuation plan and pleas from Essex Police for them to move to safety.

Alison McGuire, who was among those to stay at home, said: “I did not think it would come over - I thought to myself, ‘What is all the fuss about?’.”

Claire Beecroft, Environment Agency manager, said: “The recent weather has been combination of a gale force winds, high tides, dangerous waves and a coastal surge.

“The forecast indicated a genuine danger to life, and we issued a severe flood warning so the public can take action to protect themselves and their property.”

She also warned walkers to be wary on coastal paths and promenades with the unsettled weather set to continue today.

DCC Horne thanked the community for their support. He said: “I would like to thank residents for their cooperation and pay tribute to every single person who assisted with the evacuation effort. This was a significant task and it is only because of the professionalism and commitment of every person working together to ensure the safety of everyone that we were able to protect those most at risk.

“Our collective objective was to keep people safe. I am conscious this caused disruption for some but while the information suggested there was potentially a risk to people’s lives we was not prepared to take the chance that perhaps flood defences would be overtopped by the high tides and waves.”

Were you affected by flooding. Let us know at newsroom@archant.co.uk

  • In 1953, when flooding killed hundreds, people were left without warning and help. But now, because our modern rescue services live in the glare of media demand and accusation, they put plans into operation at the first prediction of winter. This is all well and good. But if it results in empty rescue centres and no flood, people will increasingly stay put until the real deal arrives. If they are going to suggest evacuation at every dangerous tide, there is a need to sharpen up the plan and, above all, the accuracy if we are not to be eventually heard just as crying wolf.

