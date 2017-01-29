Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Remote control cars and working beer barrels - the latest creations from Angie Scott Cakes in Ipswich

14:00 29 January 2017

Angie and Stuart Harris with a working beer barrel cake, made for an 80th birthday celebration

Angie and Stuart Harris with a working beer barrel cake, made for an 80th birthday celebration

Archant

An Ipswich cake makers’ amazing working cakes - including a remote controlled car - are proving a hit with YouTube viewers.

Comment
Designs by Ipswich-based custom cake makerDesigns by Ipswich-based custom cake maker

Cake maker Angie Scott, of Angie Scott Cakes, is pushing the boundaries with her baking, and her creations really are true party pieces.

She has just put the finishing touches to a cake to celebrate the 80th birthday of an Essex beer drinker.

It is in the shape of an Adnams beer barrel - and will actually dispense beer at his birthday party.

The barrel comes with a pub sign, beer mat and a birthday banner designed by her husband.

Angie set up the business three years ago while on maternity leave from her role as a veterinary nurse.

Like most new parents, she found herself re-evaluating her life after the arrival of her first child and decided it was time for a change in direction.

A gravity-defying cake by Angie Scott CakesA gravity-defying cake by Angie Scott Cakes

Angie said: “I loved my job, working with animals, but I also loved making cakes.

“Whenever I made cakes for family celebrations, people used to say `you should do it for a living’. When I did my dad’s birthday cake I had a lot of compliments. It was an old English sheepdog.

“So I thought I would give it a go. When I had Jake, he is three now, instead of going back to animal nursing, I started doing this.

“It has gone from strength to strength.”

Husband Stuart, who runs his own graphic design business, helps with the technical side of her animated cakes.

“It is a wife and husband business,” he laughed. “Our cakes are something different from shop-bought cakes, really individual. We try and come up with something unique, and different.

A design by Angie Scott Cakes of IpswichA design by Angie Scott Cakes of Ipswich

“I enjoy the challenge of making something work. I look after the branding and the social media too.”

His wife added: “Our two businesses work well together.”

Their working remote controlled car cake and Harry Potter themed cakes, and others have had millions of hits on social media sites, including Youtube.

One of Angie Scott's wedding cakesOne of Angie Scott's wedding cakes

The couple met six years ago, Stuart took his dog to the vets where Angie was working but they actually first got talking at a Blues Brothers tribute concert at the Colchester United Stadium.

Stuart said: “I think she wanted some business cards and advice on branding. I suggested we discuss it over dinner and a glass of wine.

“That was six years-ago. It is amazing how time flies.”

They got married last year and, yes, Angie made their wedding cake.

“It was Christmas themed and it had working lights on it.”

Among their other creations have been a working coffee machine for the Macmillan Coffee Morning, and a working air conditioner cake for a corporate client.

“Whatever people want, we will try and do it for them,” added Angie.

“We have had requests from as far as the USA, Hungary, France and Germany for working radio controlled car cakes, but unfortunately the cost of delivery was too much,” explained Stuart.

In the order book for the weeks ahead there are dinosaur cakes, a boxing glove and a fishing cake - with icing maggots on it, of course.

And a few surprises too for other customers.

Keywords: Macmillan Ipswich Germany United States Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Travellers leave Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich

13:36 Matt Stott
The travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich earlier in the week before leaving today. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

Six caravans which pitched up in the car park of an Ipswich sports centre have moved, officials have confirmed.

East Anglian Conservative MEP backs Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

12:59 Annabelle Dickson
Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

One of the region’s MEPs has defended Donald Trump’s travel ban for Muslims as Conservative MPs lined up to condemn the move.

Video: Angie Scott Cakes in Ipswich producing working cakes for birthday celebrations

14:00 David Vincent
Angie and Stuart Harris with a working beer barrel cake, made for an 80th birthday celebration

An Ipswich cake makers’ amazing working cakes - including a remote controlled car - are proving a hit with YouTube viewers.

Bruce Lee exhibition brings back “cracking memories” at the Apex

12:10 Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Craig Bacon and sons Cameron, 8, and Mackenzie, 10 look at the photographs of Bruce Lee.

Shoppers stepped away from the bustling high street in Bury St Edmunds this weekend to get a glimpse into the history of a martial arts legend.

Gallery: Did you see Feeder and Muse at The Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1999?

11:18 Connor McLoone
Welsh alternative band, Feeder, played at the Ipswich Corn Exhange on May 24, 1999

Welsh rock band Feeder, best known for their UK top five track Buck Rogers, visited Ipswich during their 1999 UK tour.

Warning for Sunday morning motorists – delays expected in Suffolk as huge yacht is transported to Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:00 Chris Shimwell
Fox's Marina, Ipswich, where the yacht is being taken

Drivers in Suffolk should prepare for slow-moving traffic on the east side of the county on Sunday morning (January 29) as a huge yacht is transported to a marina.

Motorists call for traffic lights removal at A14 Copdock junction following petition launch

Yesterday, 19:50 Jason Noble
Motorists have reported that the traffic lights at the Copdock junction have been an issue for safety and traffic flow

Motorists have been backing calls for safety changes to junction 55 of the A14 for Copdock, after a petition was launched last week.

Las Vegas charity night for brave George Woodward at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:00
George Woodward.

All the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas is coming to Trinity Park on Saturday next week to raise cash for Ipswich youngster George Woodward.

Gallery: See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999

Yesterday, 18:59 Connor McLoone
Partying at student night at Brannigans, Ipswich in 1999

Do you recognise any of these fresh faced students partying at Brannigans in Cardinal Park?

Addenbrooke’s Hospital closes two wards after outbreak of flu

Yesterday, 14:50 Jason Noble
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has been forced to close two of its wards after a flu outbreak left 60 patients ill.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999

Partying at student night at Brannigans, Ipswich in 1999

Warning for Sunday morning motorists – delays expected in Suffolk as huge yacht is transported to Ipswich

Fox's Marina, Ipswich, where the yacht is being taken

Motorists call for traffic lights removal at A14 Copdock junction following petition launch

Motorists have reported that the traffic lights at the Copdock junction have been an issue for safety and traffic flow

Hadleigh Health Centre osteopath struck off after sex with patients

Salway practiced in Hadleigh

Abnormal load warning for Suffolk drivers – huge yacht will arrive at Fox’s Marina this Sunday

Abnormal load. Stock image by Kevin Smith

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Most commented

Motorists call for traffic lights removal at A14 Copdock junction following petition launch

Motorists have reported that the traffic lights at the Copdock junction have been an issue for safety and traffic flow

East Anglian Conservative MEP backs Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Match report: Preston 1 Ipswich Town 1 – Transfer target Jordan Hugill breaks Blues’ hearts

Preston's Jordan Hugill celebrates his late equaliser against Ipswich

Petition launched for safety improvements at A14 junction 55 for Copdock

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Gallery: Did you see Feeder and Muse at The Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1999?

Welsh alternative band, Feeder, played at the Ipswich Corn Exhange on May 24, 1999
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24