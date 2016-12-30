Renewed drive for smokers in Suffolk to quit this New Year as figures reveal one in six adults smoke

Quit smoking Archant

Smokers in Suffolk are being urged to stub out the cigarettes for good as their new year’s resolution, as latest statistics reveal that around one in six of the county’s adults smoke.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Tony Goldson Cllr Tony Goldson

OneLife Suffolk is urging smokers to use its free support and advice services to help kick the habit, and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as save money.

Figures from Public Health England have revealed that 45 people a day die from smoking-induced cardiovascular disease nationally, largely as a result of fatty build-ups blocking the flow of blood to vital organs, and increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

In 2015, smoking prevalence in adults was below the national average for the first time in three years as 16.1% of adults smoked in the county compared to 16.9% nationwide – down from the 19.5% recorded in 2014 in Suffolk.

And health bosses are now keen for the county to continue that trend with more smokers kicking the habit.

Tony Goldson, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for health and chairman of the Tobacco Control Alliance, said: “New Year is a great opportunity to make a change and stop smoking for good. If you are thinking of making a change don’t delay, contact OneLife Suffolk and make 2017 the year that you make a change and put your health first.”

And OneLife Suffolk has also outlined the other health and financial benefits that stopping smoking can bring. Within 72 hours of giving up smokers can feel improved breathing and energy levels, while a smoker of a pack a day could save £250 per month or £3,000 a year.

The OneLife spokeswoman added: “Currently around 118,680 people smoke in Suffolk. The more people that quit, the healthier local communities become and savings could boost the local economy.”

Call OneLife Suffolk on 01473 718913 or visit www.onelifesuffolk.co.uk for more information.