Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rent rise fears driving beach hut owners at Felixstowe to sell up

15:04 02 February 2017

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Archant

Beach hut owners are flocking to sell their seaside idylls and are having to sell for thousands of pounds less than a year ago, it has been claimed.

3 Comments
The most recent average prices of beach huts sold along the Essex and Suffolk coasts.The most recent average prices of beach huts sold along the Essex and Suffolk coasts.

Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association said it was aware of a number of people selling up because of worries over proposals to more than double rents.

Roy Gray, vice-chairman of the association, said: “One of the benefits of the changes, according to the council, was that it would increase the value of the huts.

“However, early indications are that the opposite is happening – owners are having to sell up for at least £7,000 less than they would normally get because new owners could be forced to pay a £7,000 premium just to obtain a lease.

“We have been made aware of a number of people who have decided to sell. People are worried and they are fed up. They have just had enough.”

Mr Gray said some of those who had decided to sell had owned huts for many years at Felixstowe, using them as a gathering place at the seaside for different generations of the family instead of having a holiday.

Felixstowe town and district councillor Doreen Savage said she had been made aware of people “flocking” to sell their huts.

She said: “People are absolutely terrified of what might happen. I can see us having a seafront of unwanted beach huts before very long if we are not careful.”

Suffolk Coastal District Council’s services are under intense pressure from cuts to Government grants and the authority wants to achieve a market rate for its hut sites.

Its proposals will see a 10% annual rent rise from next year, increasing annual income by £430,000 to £736,000, almost doubling rents within eight years.

One of the plans is to change the current annual licence to a 10-year lease to give owners more site security. At the end of their first lease, current owners would have to pay a £7,000 premium to secure the next one.

The council is also planning to increase the number of beach huts by 10% on new or existing sites and these could then be rented out between £718 and £1,105 a year.

It has also been suggested people might bid for the right for a lease – in Southwold this process saw people pay up to £120,000.

The council is carrying out consultation until February 17. People can take part online

Keywords: US Federal Reserve Suffolk Coastal District Council Suffolk Coastal District

3 comments

  • Beach Huts are great but when the Council makes the cost of just having it there too expensive then no wonder they are selling up. Some huts aren't much more than a load of old firewood anyway so those will be the first to get shot of them. If it wasn't for the beach hut users many of the beaches would be empty. Hardly promoting the town ? Disgusting behaviour from the council treating these people who support the town like they do . Could anyone renting anything to the council reconsider their charges to the council in support of these hut owners ?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poppys Dad

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Beggers belief that some people have enough spare money to waste on a beach shed, i assume these are investments that have blown up in their faces, first world problems!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    dantastic

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • And ALL because the tories will NOT tax the RICH !...hidden assets....off shore accounts...various other tax avoidance scams....perfectly alright !...this Country is just being governed by the RICH for the RICH !..."Democracy" ?....you are deceiving no one !...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    freedomf

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: More than 250 new homes could be coming to Cardinal Park area of Ipswich

19:10 Paul Geater
Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

Ambitious proposals to build more than 250 homes along with a three-star hotel, restaurants on the site previously earmarked for Tesco in central Ipswich have been shown off in the town.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Ed Sheeran ‘deeply concerned’ over online touts selling tickets for up to £1,000

18:20 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is said to be “deeply concerned” about online touts who are selling tickets to his UK tour for up to £1,000 each.

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

18:02 Connor McLoone
Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

You might drive through Ipswich on a daily basis, but how well do you really know the town?

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 Natalie Sadler
Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

Swipe card confusion sparks concerns among paramedics trying to access A&E at Ipswich Hospital

16:09 Emily Townsend
The Garrett Anderson Centre at Ipswich Hospital. Image: Alex Fairfull

Ipswich Hospital has apologised for “human error” after 20 people – mostly paramedics – were left without swipe cards to get into the A&E department, sparking handover delays.

Time to Talk Day: Campaigners at Ipswich Library start positive conversations about mental illness

19:30 Gemma Mitchell
Agencies and campaigners at the Time to Talk event at Ipswich Library.

Stigma around mental ill health prevents sufferers from getting the help they need. They were words of a campaigner during an event at Ipswich Library today to mark Time to Talk, a nationwide push to get people speaking more openly about mental health.

Ipswich Hospital band members’ Christmas playing raises £3,000 for EACH

19:06 Richard Cornwell
Members of Ipswich Hospital and St Peter's Bands have raised £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). PHOTO: Contributed

Musicians who entertained shoppers with Christmas carols have raised £3,000 for charity.

Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

19:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Most read

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Highways England to monitor wind speeds on Orwell Bridge tomorrow as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

Trio arrested on suspicion of drug offences after car stopped at Copdock

Police have arrested three people. File photo

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Video: Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher flattens ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton!

Ouch! Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher takes out former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton as part of a BT Sport challenge. Credit: BT Sport

Most commented

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24