Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Replacement buses between Harwich and Manningtree because of fallen tree

11:33 31 January 2017

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

The train line between Manningtree and Harwich is now reopened after it was closed because of a fallen tree.

Comment

Disruptions were expected until 12.30pm today, January 31, after the 9am Manningtree to Harwich service was cancelled. However at 12noon Greater Anglia said Network Rail engineers had removed the tree.

The tree had been hanging on the overhead wire between Wrabness and Mistley, meaning all train services between Manningtree and Harwich were suspended.

“Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed by up to 10 minutes,” said Greater Anglia.

A rail replacement bus service was running between the two towns until 12.30pm. The first train service to return to its normal time was the 12noon Manningtree to Harwich service.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” the company said on its website.

“Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Michelle Burrows charged with six thefts of charity collection boxes in Felixstowe and Ipswich areas

18 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A woman has been charged with six counts of theft of charity collection boxes in the Ipswich and Felixstowe area.

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

10:19 Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

This is the first glimpse of what the new business park on the site of the former sugar beet factory on the edge of Ipswich could look like.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

12:03 Tom Potter
Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Suffolk holidaymakers are being advised to invest in a ‘clean air’ sticker if driving to parts of France.

Ipswich man raises £1,000 for ambulance service after heart attack

11:52 Chris Shimwell
Neil and Carol Ayers with Jonathan Needle and others at cheque presentation. Picture by Stephen Waller Photography

Ipswich port worker Neil Ayers suffered a potentially fatal cardiac arrest last year – but now he is donating £1,000 to the ambulance service that saved his life.

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

08:47 Chris Shimwell
Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

With Peter Capaldi admitting he will depart Doctor Who after the next series, the next few weeks will likely see mounting speculation over who will take over.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

10:14 Lauren Everitt
Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

A deal has been completed today for Anglian Broadcasting Company (Holdings) Ltd to be acquired with a controlling interest by Celador Radio Broadcasting.

Updated: Replacement buses between Harwich and Manningtree because of fallen tree

11:33 Chris Shimwell
Greater Anglia

The train line between Manningtree and Harwich is now reopened after it was closed because of a fallen tree.

Suffolk-based diesel trains to get makeover from Greater Anglia

11:24 Paul Geater
A class 170 Turbostar diesel unit.

Greater Anglia’s most modern fleet of diesel units is to get a makeover with a new look and upgrades to their heating and air conditioning systems.

Mark Clarke, 42, charged with threats to kill and other offences after Crowfield stand-off

09:21 Colin Adwent
Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged following an armed police stand-off in Crowfield earlier this month.

South Street Kids Radio celebrates first birthday

09:17 Gemma Mitchell
The children from South Street Kids Radio at South Street Studios.

You have a stake in this community and you deserve to be heard. That is the lesson being taught to children from one of the most diverse and deprived areas of Ipswich thanks to an inspiring project.

Most read

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Barrister questions security levels at John Lewis store on Ipswich’s Futura Park

John Lewis, Ipswich

Mark Clarke, 42, charged with threats to kill and other offences after Crowfield stand-off

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Most commented

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24