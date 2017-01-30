Rosy picture of Ipswich, but could town’s house prices be about to rise?

Ipswich could be set to boom, bringing more business to the Waterfront - picture courtesy of www.skycameast.co.uk Archant

Ipswich has plenty going for it with affordable homes, a successful environment for new businesses and is one of the “greenest” cities in Britain, according to a new national report.

Ipswich snapshot from Centre for Cities. Ipswich snapshot from Centre for Cities.

But its workers continue to be well behind the national average when it comes to qualifications both at school and beyond – and while it used to be a major manufacturing centre, this sector of the economy has almost disappeared.

The latest report by think-tank Centre for Cities compares Britain’s largest cities to see how they are coping at the start of 2017.

Nationally there is much uncertainty with the government about to start negotiations for the departure from the EU, but in Ipswich civic leaders are optimistic.

Borough council leader David Ellesmere said: “Retailers looking at whether to come to Ipswich will see the rising salaries and think they want a share of that.

“When we get the better rail services to London there will be more pressure for new homes and we have to meet that demand otherwise house prices could rise steeply.”

The average weekly wage in Ipswich of £489.30 is mid-table – the town comes 33rd out of 64 cities. However, this figure went up by £31 between 2015 and 2016, the fifth highest rise in the country.

While house prices in Ipswich have gone up, it remains one of the cheapest cities to buy a home in the south of England.

The average home costs 7.8 times the average annual salary in the town – the national average is 10 times the average salary and in hotspots like Cambridge and London it is about 16 times the average salary.

The town has one of the lowest levels of CO2 produced per head and has one of the largest proportions of people walking or cycling to work (although more than 60% of people drive to work).

With 90% of its properties having access to ultrafast broadband it is also one of the best-connected cities.

Nick Burfield, from the Suffolk Chamber, also welcomed the findings: “Suffolk Chamber in Greater Ipswich knows that the town is already a good place in which to do business.

“With further road and rail upgrades and an increasing emphasis on innovation, the future looks very positive indeed.”