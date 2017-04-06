Rougham-based Bartrams Brewery aiming to break into the export trade

A craft brewery from Suffolk is hoping for its first export orders after taking part in a Department for International Trade (DIT) mission to Germany.

Marc Bartram of Bartrams Brewery, right, with Jose Richart from the Department for International Trade. Marc Bartram of Bartrams Brewery, right, with Jose Richart from the Department for International Trade.

Bartrams Brewery, based at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, was one of just eight companies involved in the two-day visit, which included a tasting by German beer buyers, a presentation on the German beer market at the UK Consulate and a visit to a number of retailers.

The firms were selected following an exporting workshop for microbreweries organised earlier this year by DIT international trade adviser Jose Richart, who also arranged the visit.

“We have some excellent craft beer companies in this region so it is a great achievement for Bartrams Brewery to have been chosen to showcase to the German market,” said Mr Richart.

“We know there is a lot of demand for beer brewed in the UK from overseas buyers, and this trade mission helps to further cement the East of England’s place on the map for having high quality produce.”

Companies interested in breaking into overseas markets and taking advantage of the global appetite for UK goods and services can visit a new online trade hub, great.gov.uk, set up as part of the Government’s Exporting is GREAT initiative.

It aims to serve as a single digital destination for trade and investment, bringing together and connecting UK businesses, international buyers and international investors.

A new suite of tools and exclusive deals on fees or commissions with some of the world’s leading online marketplaces are available to all businesses, whether new, occasional or frequent exporters.