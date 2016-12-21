Roundtable’s Rudolph on the roads of Ipswich through the years
12:00 21 December 2016
Rudolph has been touring the streets of Ipswich and Suffolk for a number of years, so we have dug up some photos of the Roundtable’s Santa in days gone by.
For the past few weeks, children across Ipswich have been rushing out to wave to Santa as the annual Rudolph Christmas tour has been travelling around the streets of town.
Now breaking into the 46th year, the successful fundraiser is the result of many hours of hard work by hundreds of volunteers.
In 1995, the current mayor was a guest of honour aboard the float as it visited the Cornhill.
Including in our gallery is a photo showing some of the members of the Roundtable getting Rudolph ready for his annual tour in 1997.
Woodbridge roundtable also hold their own Santa run and here they are in 1993.
