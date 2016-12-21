Roundtable’s Rudolph on the roads of Ipswich through the years

Rudolph on his stop to Cornhill in 1999 with Christmas markets fully underway Archant

Rudolph has been touring the streets of Ipswich and Suffolk for a number of years, so we have dug up some photos of the Roundtable’s Santa in days gone by.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Did you see the Roundtable Rudolph float in 1995 as it toured the region? Did you see the Roundtable Rudolph float in 1995 as it toured the region?

For the past few weeks, children across Ipswich have been rushing out to wave to Santa as the annual Rudolph Christmas tour has been travelling around the streets of town.

Ipswich Roundtable's Rudolph float visited Cornhill in 1995 with the mayor getting to climb aboard Ipswich Roundtable's Rudolph float visited Cornhill in 1995 with the mayor getting to climb aboard

Now breaking into the 46th year, the successful fundraiser is the result of many hours of hard work by hundreds of volunteers.

Father Christmas with the mayor as the Rudolph float visits cornhill in 1995 Father Christmas with the mayor as the Rudolph float visits cornhill in 1995

In 1995, the current mayor was a guest of honour aboard the float as it visited the Cornhill.

Cleaning up Rudolph for the Roundtable tour of Suffolk for Christmas Cleaning up Rudolph for the Roundtable tour of Suffolk for Christmas

Do you remember seeing Rudolph and Santa on one of the Christmas tours? Let us know.

Rudolpph is ready in 1995 as members of the Roundtable prepare him for touring the region. Rudolpph is ready in 1995 as members of the Roundtable prepare him for touring the region.

Including in our gallery is a photo showing some of the members of the Roundtable getting Rudolph ready for his annual tour in 1997.

Did you see the Roundtable's Rudolph in 1997? let us know? Did you see the Roundtable's Rudolph in 1997? let us know?

Did you see this guy head down your street in 1997?

Roundtable members on their tour with Rudolph as they visit Woodbridge in 1993 Roundtable members on their tour with Rudolph as they visit Woodbridge in 1993

Woodbridge roundtable also hold their own Santa run and here they are in 1993.

Do you have fond memories of seeing Santa Claus and Rudolph? Let us know via email