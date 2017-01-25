Overcast

Route map for Great East Run 2017 in Ipswich revealed

12:55 25 January 2017

Official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich. Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon.

Official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich. Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon.

A major new half marathon in the region, the Great East Run, is set to launch in Ipswich this year, it has been announced.

The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Pic: The Great Run Company.The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Pic: The Great Run Company.

In a major coup for Suffolk, the 13.1 mile flat and fast course will see around 2,500 participants in its inaugural year take part in the mass participation running event on Sunday, September 24.

The race will start outside Suffolk County Council’s headquarters, Endeavour House in Russell Road, and will quickly take in Portman Road football stadium, the home of Ipswich Town, as runners head out into the town centre.

They will pass the Willis building and head towards the Waterfront. The route then takes in Felaw Maltings on the way out and back along Wherstead Road, where participants will pass twice under the Orwell Bridge.

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

On returning to the town centre, runners will pass over the Wet Dock lock gates and continue along the Waterfront for a second time, before crossing the finish line in Sir Alf Ramsey Way.

All roads included in the route will be closed.

Official launch of the Great East Run. Endeavour House, Ipswich.Official launch of the Great East Run. Endeavour House, Ipswich.

The event is being organised by the Great Run Company, which is responsible for The Great North Run in Newcastle, which attracts 57,000 runners, and The Great South Run in Portsmouth, which now features 25,000 runners after a similar small-scale launch in 1990. Sir Mo Farah won the race in 2009 and it is now televised.

Official launch of the Great East Run. Endeavour House, Ipswich.Official launch of the Great East Run. Endeavour House, Ipswich.

At the event launch at Suffolk County Council this morning, Philippa Morrow, project manager for the Great East Run, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring the Great Run series to East Anglia.

“Ipswich is a vibrant, historic town that will provide a stunning backdrop for this event.

“We have developed excellent relationships with our key partners in Suffolk and Ipswich through the success of the Great East Swim and we have over 30 years of experience in organising some of the world’s biggest and most favourite running events.

Hopes to include the Orwell Bridge in a full marathon in the future

Tony Goldson, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said: “Isn’t this a fantastic opportunity to put Ipswich on the map. The Orwell Bridge is an iconic bridge. If we can build this event from a half marathon to a full marathon in a few years time, and nothing is insurmountable, it will bring in tourism, economic benefits and most importantly it will bring people into Ipswich who perhaps never come here normally.

“We will be the most active county. That’s our ambition. If we can get that full marathon and persuade Highways England – you only have to close half the bridge, and there will only be three hours inconvenience on a Sunday morning – it will be well worth it. Let’s go for it.

“Okay, we closed it before and there was a big uproar, but that’s because of wind and danger. This isn’t wind and danger. This is for fun. This is for bringing people in Ipswich and Suffolk and looking at our wonderful county, and that bridge is iconic.

“If you go up north and look at the Tyne Bridge, that’s what they run over in the Great North Run in Newcastle, and it is wonderful. Let’s do it here in Suffolk. We would be on national news.

“If we can’t persuade them (Highways England), I would be absolutely shocked. There would be enough MPs, councillors and people of influence to bring pressure. We will get there eventually.”

Key partners

Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich JAFFA Running Club are partners in the event.

Alison Beech, chair of Ipswich JAFFA Running Club, said: “After our hard work establishing this popular event we are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the Great Run Company.

“This will enable us to help take the Ipswich Half marathon to the next level which will benefit our club, the town and most especially the runners.”

Bryony Rudkin, deputy leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We welcome the Great East Run to our county town and are confident that it will attract thousands of competitors.

“This event builds on the success of the Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon and helps us to promote sport and wellbeing to an even bigger audience.”

56 minutes ago Matt Stott
