Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rum-drinking Mendlesham motorist was more than four times limit when she crashed, court told

16:27 10 February 2017

Breathalyser

Breathalyser

A drink-driver who was found to be four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit after crashing her car into a ditch has been banned from the road.

Comment

Kayleigh Green, of Glebe Way, Mendlesham, pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich to driving with excess alcohol.

The 30-year-old committed the offence in a Peugeot 307 on New Year’s Day in Low Road, Gipping.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said on New Year’s Eve Green’s sister had seen her drink from a 70cl bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum before they went to bed at 2am on January 1.

However Green got up at 9.30am and consumed the rest of the bottle before going out for food.

A family member called Green on the phone and became concerned during the call, the court was told.

During a second call Green said she had crashed in a ditch.

After about an hour Green’s car was found following a search with her in the driver’s seat.

Mrs Harper said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from Green.

She was taken to a farm in Stowupland by extended family members as there were concerns for her welfare.

Police were called.

When an officer spoke to Green she admitted she had been driving.

A roadside breath test proved positive for alcohol.

A further test showed she had 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

However, Chris Casey, representing Green, said it was not possible to gauge the exact level of alcohol in his client’s breath at the time she was driving the car.

This was because Green blew into the intoximeter at a police investigation centre some hours after the accident.

The court was told Green had been suffering with ill health and personal issues as a result of a family bereavement which she had found difficult to overcome.

Due to the high alcohol reading magistrates asked for a pre-sentencing report from the probation service.

After hearing from a probation officer, magistrates fined Green £300.

They also ordered her to pay £85 costs, as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.

She was given a 24-month disqualification from driving.

Keywords: Colette Harper South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court Peugeot

Video: Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

25 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX

A 10-year-old girl has given a grilling to Suffolk and north Essex health chiefs on one of the most confusing additions to the already baffling world of the NHS.

Suffolk’s eight most enduring and enigmatic mysteries

28 minutes ago Tom Potter
The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest

Suffolk is steeped in history some of it uncanny and mysterious. From green children who suddenly appeared in the village of Woolpit, to little green men landing in Rendlesham Forest. Are there rational explanations for the county’s abiding myths, legends and unsolved puzzles?

Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

29 minutes ago Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Dusting of snow could fall in Suffolk and Essex as counties experience low temperatures tonight

33 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
Could a dusting of snow settle in Suffolk or Essex overnight? Pictured is Southwold (stock image)

Snow has started falling in parts of Suffolk and Essex this evening as parts of East Anglia prepare for some light, wintery showers.

Eastenders star June Brown invites Ipswich school choir for hymn performance on Desert Island Discs

16:50 Jason Noble
Ipswich High School for Girls to perform on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. Sunday's guest on the show is June Brown, who plays Dot Cotton in Eastenders, who went to the school as a girl in the 1930s and 1940s. Picture: Gregg Brown

Pupils from a high school in Ipswich will be performing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs after being invited by famed Eastenders actress June Brown.

Rum-drinking Mendlesham motorist was more than four times limit when she crashed, court told

16:27 Colin Adwent
Breathalyser

A drink-driver who was found to be four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit after crashing her car into a ditch has been banned from the road.

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

14:24 Gemma Mitchell
The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

A UK pub giant has agreed to buy one of Ipswich’s biggest venues, and has plans to take it back to the future.

Another 14 years for the first regular trains from Ipswich to Oxford?

51 minutes ago Paul Geater
Radcliffe Camera and All Souls College, Oxford University. Oxford, UK - trains could be running here from East Anglia by 2031. Picture: Thinkstock

A new cross-country rail link from East Anglia to Oxford – and the gateway to the west of England – could be open by 2031, delegates to a regional rail conference have heard.

Police called to burglary in progress in Bredfield last night arrested a suspect nearby

56 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
A man was arrested by police in connection with a burglary in Bredfield

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in east Suffolk yesterday.

Ipswich Town academy players pay special visit to St Elizabeth Hospice

17:04 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Town academy players joined in the fun at St Elizabeth Hospice's X-change youth group

Players from the Ipswich Town FC academy have visited St Elizabeth Hospice to join in its monthly activity group set up for young people supported by the hospice.

Most read

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shock new figures reveal soaring numbers of operations cancelled at Ipswich and James Paget hospitals

Ipswich Hospital has recorded its highest figure for cancelled elective operations in recent history. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Review: The Crown Inn, Stoke By Nayland

The Crown Inn Nayland food review. One of the star dishes reviewed was this excellent salmon and smoked haddock hash cake with crispy poached egg and smooth bearnaise sauce. 10/10.

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24