Running friends from Felixstowe team up to help raise cash for EACH

A group of nine women runners are taking on a marathon task this year – challenging themselves to take on new distances and raise a big sum for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The close-knit group of friends – almost all of them from Felixstowe – were inspired to join forces after one of them, 30-year-old Kate Long, was successful in securing a place in the 2017 London Marathon on behalf of EACH.

A second in the group, Lucy Sheehan, 33, already had a marathon place through the good for age scheme and agreed to join Kate in her fundraising efforts.

Before long, the rest of the group – Keri Symonds, Lacey Gale, Alex Carr, Katie Smith, Laura Barrow, Hannah Traynor and Meggan Poole – got involved. All nine – some of them completely new to the sport – signed up for the Colchester Half Marathon in March .

They have set themselves a fundraising target of £5,300, the amount it costs EACH to provide 24 hours of care in Suffolk.

To achieve their goal, they are hosting a Glitter Ball at the Hangar, Milsoms Kesgrave, on Saturday, February 4. The black tie event, which is sold out, will include a raffle and auction, with lots including a jumper worn by the charity’s ambassador Ed Sheeran during a tour, and use of an Audi TT for a weekend, donated by Wolsey Volkswagen.

Kate said: “I’ve been really overwhelmed by the support and encouragement I have received in my fundraising for EACH.

“The girls wanted to go one step further than helping me raise money, so decided to take on the challenge of the Colchester Half Marathon, which will be an amazing achievement for us all.

“We’ve been staggered by the response to our charity ball and will be joined by almost 250 people at the event, who will all be helping us to reach our fundraising target. EACH depends on the generosity of donations such as these to provide their care to families in need right across East Anglia so we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us so far by buying tickets or donating prizes.”

To support the Running for EACH Other team, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/KateEACH.

The team is well into its training programme, clocking up the miles each week to prepare them for the events.