Rural businesses in East Anglia ready for battle over rates

Ben Underwood, director of the Country Land & Business Association Archant

Businesses based in rural parts of the region are preparing for battle with the government after it emerged that thousands faced a huge rise in commercial rates.

According to the East Anglia branch of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) some rural companies are facing rate demands going up by as much as eight times.

CLA East Regional Director Ben Underwood said political concerns had led to a delay in bringing in new business rates and this had resulted in massive rises now they were being implemented.

He said: “Many CLA members who run holiday cottages, event venues, equine businesses and renewable energy ventures have seen an increase of 100%-300% and, in some cases, members have seen rates rise by up to 800%.

“The CLA is set to meet with Valuation Office Agency staff before the end of the month to understand how such high assessments on certain properties have been reached and to push for a review.”

His organisation is arranging a meeting for members in Cambridgeshire to try to find out the scale of the concern and put pressure on the government.

Suffolk County Councillor and Labour group finance spokesman Len Jacklin said: “We recognise the importance of larger rural businesses as big players in the local economy and sources of employment to many.

“However, small and micro-businesses are the lifeblood of rural Suffolk, employing thousands and driving the County’s economy.”

“We want to know if small and medium sized rural businesses will receive bigger bills and struggle as a result of these reforms.”

The Department of Communities and Local Government said no small business will see an increase of more than 5% this year, while £3.6 billion is being spent on relief.

A spokesman said: “This revaluation improves the fairness of rate bills by making sure they more closely reflect the property market. Nearly 75% of business in England will see no change, or even a fall.”