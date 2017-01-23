Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rural businesses in East Anglia ready for battle over rates

17:17 23 January 2017

Ben Underwood, director of the Country Land & Business Association

Ben Underwood, director of the Country Land & Business Association

Archant

Businesses based in rural parts of the region are preparing for battle with the government after it emerged that thousands faced a huge rise in commercial rates.

Comment

According to the East Anglia branch of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) some rural companies are facing rate demands going up by as much as eight times.

CLA East Regional Director Ben Underwood said political concerns had led to a delay in bringing in new business rates and this had resulted in massive rises now they were being implemented.

He said: “Many CLA members who run holiday cottages, event venues, equine businesses and renewable energy ventures have seen an increase of 100%-300% and, in some cases, members have seen rates rise by up to 800%.

“The CLA is set to meet with Valuation Office Agency staff before the end of the month to understand how such high assessments on certain properties have been reached and to push for a review.”

His organisation is arranging a meeting for members in Cambridgeshire to try to find out the scale of the concern and put pressure on the government.

Suffolk County Councillor and Labour group finance spokesman Len Jacklin said: “We recognise the importance of larger rural businesses as big players in the local economy and sources of employment to many.

“However, small and micro-businesses are the lifeblood of rural Suffolk, employing thousands and driving the County’s economy.”

“We want to know if small and medium sized rural businesses will receive bigger bills and struggle as a result of these reforms.”

The Department of Communities and Local Government said no small business will see an increase of more than 5% this year, while £3.6 billion is being spent on relief.

A spokesman said: “This revaluation improves the fairness of rate bills by making sure they more closely reflect the property market. Nearly 75% of business in England will see no change, or even a fall.”

Keywords: United Kingdom Suffolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell found ‘safe’ in Felixstowe

21:10 Matt Stott
Stock image of Tesco at the Copdock Interchange, Ipswich.

An Ipswich woman who was reported missing to police today has been found safe by officers in Felixstowe.

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

19:00 Sam Dawes
The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Today we are testing your knowledge of Ipswich pubs. Some are still open for business and others have called last orders for the final time.

Aldi submits plan to build new store on land next to Kingpin in Martlesham Heath

19:00 Jason Noble
The newly proposed site for the Aldi supermarket in Martlesham Heath.

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed its intention to build a new store in Martlesham Heath, and has submitted a formal planning application.

Train spotted heading along the A14 and over the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich

18:57 Paul Geater
The electric train on its way to Crewe - by road. Photo: John Day

Flat tyres are troublesome at the best of times and are even more of a problem when it happens to a large electric locomotive and the only place to get it fixed is 200 miles away.

Tributes paid to former Ipswich barrow boy, milkman and Royal Engineer Fred Hart, 81

17:03 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to ‘kind, funny and caring’ Fred Hart from Ipswich who has died aged 81

Tributes have been paid to ‘kind, funny and caring’ Fred Hart from Ipswich who has died at the age of 81.

Tribute to Suffolk filmmaker Adrian Vitoria who worked with Robert De Niro and directed Hollyoaks

18:41 Gemma Mitchell
A shot of Adrian Vitoria taken by his brother, Richard Bastick, a professional photographer.

The sister of a renowned Suffolk filmmaker who fought brain cancer with “determination and incredible strength” is calling for more research into the disease following his death.

easyHotel signs lease for coffee shop and new hotel at former Groove nightclub in Ipswich

16:18
The former Groove nightclub in Ipswich which is being converted into an easyHotel.

A new “super budget” easyHotel due to open in Ipswich later this year will include a coffee shop.

Hidden Harms mental health conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich

18:05 Matt Stott
The 2017 Hidden Harms conference at the University of Suffolk. Pictured: Dr Emma Bond, University of Suffolk. Pic: Gregg Brown.

A national conference discussing how mental health issues affect young people and what support should be provided took place at the University of Suffolk today.

Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

19:37 Richard Cornwell
Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years.

Community leaders in east Suffolk will be better equipped to fend off unwanted developments – after their proposed sites for new homes were approved by a planning inspector.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

18:10 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

The director of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video has praised the Suffolk community for helping during the filming.

Most read

See CCTV image of man in suit seen acting in an indecent manner in Ipswich shop

The man who appeared to be 'acting indecently' at a business in Duke Street

Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich,

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Updated: Missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell found ‘safe’ in Felixstowe

Stock image of Tesco at the Copdock Interchange, Ipswich.

Significant delays cleared on A12 at Martlesham

Traffic

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Most commented

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Prime Minister Theresa May insists GPs must open for longer in East Anglia

Home Secretary Theresa May makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London following the jury verdict into the 96 Liverpool fans that died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 27, 2016. See PA story INQUEST Hillsborough. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Loss at Lincoln was Town’s worst ever defeat say fans

Town fans at Sincil bank after the defeat against Non-League Lincoln City

Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich,

Poll: How good is your knowledge of the former Ipswich Town managers?

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24