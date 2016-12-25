Overcast

Russian plane carrying 91 people crashes into Black Sea near Sochi

08:10 25 December 2016

Archant

A Russian military plane with 91 people on board has crashed into the Black Sea near Sochi.

The plane disappeared off radar systems shortly after its takeoff from Sochi on Sunday, according to the Russian defence ministry.

Among those on board were 83 passengers and eight crew, with member of the internationally-renowned Alexandrov military choir on board at the time.

The ministry says rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about a mile from shore at a depth of 50-70 metres.

The Tu-154 plane, a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner, also carried nine journalists among the passengers, according to the Interfax news agency.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu was personally co-ordinating the rescue efforts, and President Vladimir Putin has received official reports on the incident.

