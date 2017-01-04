Safety advice as Pinewood hit by six burglaries in one day

Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between six burglaries that took place in one day within a small parish on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People living in Pinewood are warned to be vigilant and police are calling for witnesses to come forward after six properties in the area were targeted by thieves yesterday (January 3).

The criminals mostly stole cash and jewellery.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “The burglaries are similar in nature and detectives are exploring how many of them may be linked.

“These crimes have typically taken place in the same location, during daytime hours at properties where the occupants have not been at home, and involved the offenders forcing entry.”

The burglaries took place in the following locations:

- Grayling Road: Between 8.40am and 4.45pm suspects forced entry at the rear of the property by using a brick to smash the glass of the patio door and then stole items of jewellery

- Cinnabar Close: Entry was forced at the rear of the property and cash and jewellery were stolen

- Brimstone Road: Between 4.05pm and 5.05pm entry was forced by using a brick to smash glass in a rear door and cash and jewellery were stolen

- Yew Tree Rise: During the daytime entry was forced at the rear of the property and a quantity of cash and jewellery including two sovereign rings were stolen

- Quilter Drive: Between 10am and 6pm suspects forced entry at the rear of the property by using a brick to smash the glass of the patio door and then stole cash and jewellery

- Quilter Drive: Between 3.30pm and 7.30pm entry was forced at the rear of the property. It is not yet clear what has been stolen

As the majority of the burglaries in this series involve houses being broken into by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging members of the public to ‘See it, Hear it, Report it’.

Officers are also advising residents to follow these steps to reduce the chances of becoming a victim of burglary:

1. LOCK

Lock all doors and remove the keys before leaving the house. This limits the amount of escape routes available to burglars.

Keep front doors locked even when you are at home and especially if you are in the back garden.

Close all windows fully before you leave the house, lock downstairs windows and remove the keys.

Use window limiters to allow air in instead of keeping windows fully open, even when you’re at home.

Install window locks on upstairs windows that can be easily accessed by a flat roof.

Lock back gates using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock to no less than CEN 3-4 security grade or 5 lever lock.

2. LIGHT

Leave low-energy lights on timers around the house and keep a radio on to make it seem as though someone is home.

‘Dusk-to-dawn’ sensored security lighting is a cheap, low cost way of making sure the front of your home or shed/outbuilding is well-lit.

Burglars often prefer to work in the dark to avoid detection. Stop burglars from hiding in your driveway and paths by installing an ambient security light that will not disturb neighbours.

Visible burglar alarms can make burglars think twice; get specialist advice and consult your insurance company.

Hedging and shrubs to the front of your property should be pruned to no higher than 1m and trim trees up from the ground to 2m. This will allow a clear line of sight across your property and will stop the garden being used as a hiding place.

3. HIDE

Keep your valuables, jewellery, cash, passport and deeds to your property in a safe.

Never leave spare keys in an open place. Hide away to prevent them being stolen.

Keep dustbins and wheelie-bins away from fencing/gates as these can be used by thieves to climb into windows or used to escape.

Make sure valuables are property marked. Take photographs and keep a note of any serial numbers.

Don’t leave equipment and tools lying around that can be used by burglars to break into your home, such as hammers, shovels or gardening tools. Keep ladders locked away and out of sight.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area yesterday or have any information contact police on 101 quoting reference 10467/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.