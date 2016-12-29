Sunny

Saints Beer Festival comes to St Peters by the Waterfront this weekend

16:36 29 December 2016

Beer and Co have launched two beers relating to Portman and Portman road. Left to right, Marc Titford and Greg Cooper.

Beer and Co have launched two beers relating to Portman and Portman road. Left to right, Marc Titford and Greg Cooper.

More than 30 beers will be on offer at the first Saints Winter Festival & New Year Hootenany opening tomorrow - Friday, December 30.

Comment

The festival, at St Peters By the Waterfront, is being organised by Greg Cooper and Marc Titford of Beer & Co, a new Ipswich-based venture.

The business partners have seen their new business thrive in recent months with a number of special pop-events taking place since their spring launch.

Greg said: “Beer & Co began trading in April this year and have since then presented the very first Saints Summer Beer Festival and Oktoberfest at the stunning Ipswich music venue St Peters By The Waterfront. These events were so well received and supported.

“We set out to create Beer & Co events that we would be excited about attending ourselves, and we are really pleased that other people feel the same way.

“So, for our first Saints Winter Festival & New Year Hootenany we have a fabulous selection of real ales especially for the season and our largest selection of world wines yet, courtesy of friends ahead4wine. You will also find great bottled beers, Pilsner on draught and British ciders, and the very best local street food available courtesy of ABDC, Rose House Butchery and Artizan Kitchen.”

While tickets for the Saints New Year Hootenanny have now sold-out, the public can still visit the Beer & Wine Festival from 12noon to 11pm on Friday, December 30, and from 12noon to 7pm on Saturday, December 31 for just a £2.50 entry fee.

Life at Beer & Co has been a whirlwind these past few months, as in addition to hosting festivals the young business has been out and about, meeting some inspirational local brewers.

Marc explains why: “We have launched Beer & Co’s very first limited edition bottled real ales Portman and Churchman in partnership with the Dove Street Brewery, which you will find on tap at the festival. We think that you will love their taste and look which both give a nod to the heritage of our home town.”

He said Beer & Co were planning more limited edition beers in the New Year, and would be hosting more beer festivals in Ipswich, including a Beer & Folk Festival in April 2017.

Watch their website for more details as they are revealed into the New Year.

