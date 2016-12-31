Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December
12:44 31 December 2016
Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.
Suffolk has been shrouded in a haze of fog and mist for much of the month, as this picture of Felixstowe Port shows. It was sent in by Lee Good and you can only just make out the outlines of the giant cranes.
We continued to see Christmas markets taking over town streets, encouraging shoppers to start planning their gift buying.
At Trinity Park, fun runners leapt over an inflatable 5km obstacle course while dressed in Santa suits.
And Suffolk Young Farmers took to the roads in their decorated tractors to raise money for charity.
We particularly liked this photo from Julie Kemp showing a vole having a little nibble at a mince pie before Christmas.
Here Parrish Colman expertly captures the sunrise at Bawdsey during the Christmas break, with an array of colours evident in the sky.
On Christmas Day, swimmers braved the waters at Felixstowe as St Elizabeth Hospice hosted their annual dip.
Boxing Day saw these motorbike enthusiasts take on a trail course in Raydon.
These are just a few of the fantastic photos that our iwitness community have sent to us this year and we want to thank everyone who has contributed their images over the past year.
