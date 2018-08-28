Adorable seal pup caught sunbathing in Felixstowe

The baby seal was spotted near Felixstowe Ferry Picture: BEN ADAMS

This cuddly baby seal was spotted in Suffolk, sunning himself at Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club – and one lucky photographer managed to snap the perfect picture.

Seal pup sunbathing at Felixstowe Picture: BEN ADAMS Seal pup sunbathing at Felixstowe Picture: BEN ADAMS

Ben Adams, born in Ipswich but now living in France’s Chamonix Valley, was in Felixstowe on Sunday to photograph the coast after a recent storm.

He spotted the cute creature on and quickly whipped out his camera to capture the moment the seal raised his head.

Mr Adams said: “I must have been about a foot away and the seal had no problem with it at all.

“There are quite a lot of seals in the water at Felixstowe and you can see them regularly from the ferry – but I thought people would like to see this seal up close and personal.”

Worried that the animal was stranded on land or in distress, Mr Adams was reassured by locals that the mother of the pup was a regular sight on the town’s waterfront and the pup was in no immediate danger.

He added: “I think the population numbers are increasing. It is important that these communities thrive and people are aware that respecting these amazing creatures is understood.”