Second person in two months killed by train at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

A person has died as a result of being hit by a train at a level crossing in Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police (BTP) and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the pedestrian crossing at Mellis around 1.15am to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Officers and paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for BTP said it was working to identify the person and inform their next of kin before a file is prepared for the coroner.

Train services were disrupted between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said it was called at 1.14am to reports of a “serious collision” involving a train and a pedestrian.

It sent three rapid response vehicles, an ambulance crew, ambulance officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to assist.

The spokesman added: “We don’t have any information on the pedestrian but our reports suggest they are the only one involved.”

It is the second fatality at the Mellis crossing in little over two months.

A man was killed on the railway line on December 1, 2016.