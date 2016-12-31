Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

12:00 31 December 2016

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

Archant

Are you out celebrating the end of 2016 and welcoming 2017 in Ipswich town centre tonight or having a quiet one at home with close family?

Comment
Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New YearWhether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year

As Ipswich gears up for a busy New Year’s Eve, we are looking back at the celebrations of 1998.

Ipswich town centre was heaving with party goers and friends celebrating the New Year.Ipswich town centre was heaving with party goers and friends celebrating the New Year.

There were several big parties that year at key town centre bars - Chicago’s, Liquid, Hollywood’s or Liberties. Were you at any of them? Do you remember your night out?

Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year.Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year.

While we were out celebrating, other nationalities were seeing in the New Year in their own unique ways from eating 12 grapes at midnight in Columbia, to wearing red underwear in Italy.

Are you one of the partygoers seen here?Are you one of the partygoers seen here?

If you recognise yourself or someone you know in our photos, let us know via email.

Are you features in the photograph? How did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1998?Are you features in the photograph? How did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1998?

Do you remember where you were on December 31, 1998?Do you remember where you were on December 31, 1998?

Were you celebnrating New year's Eve 1998 at Chicago's or Hollywood's?Were you celebnrating New year's Eve 1998 at Chicago's or Hollywood's?

Is this you and your friend partying the night away?Is this you and your friend partying the night away?

This group look like they were having a great night seeing in the new yearThis group look like they were having a great night seeing in the new year

• Have you seen our new Ipswich Remembers page on Facebook?

Keywords: Facebook Italy London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

57 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Gallery: See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

58 minutes ago
Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures?

Are you out celebrating the end of 2016 and welcoming 2017 in Ipswich town centre tonight or having a quiet one at home with close family?

How many Suffolk parents will be watching Tom Hardy read bedtime stories on CBeebies tonight?

58 minutes ago
Tom Hardy - as a bedtime storyteller on CBeebies

New Year’s Eve is usually a massive disappointment for parents of young children, writes working mum-of-three Ellen Widdup.

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

10:00 Colin Adwent
Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Norman Smith, who devoted a lifetime to enriching the lives of others, has died aged 100.

Gallery: Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

13 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Tim turns natural wood into things of beauty

08:31 David Vincent
Ipswich docks play table by furniture designer/maker Tim Germain, at Quay Place

Ipswich furniture designer and maker Tim Germain is keeping a tradition alive - and making furniture from natural wood.

Gallery: From early Christmas markets to Framlingham castle - your iwitness pictures from November

58 minutes ago
Textures taken on a winter morning at Flatford. Picture: Mick Webb

November brought some wintery weather to Suffolk, and our iwitness members were quick to capture the frosty starts on camera - as you can see here as we continue our review of the year.

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

10:00
Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

As 2016 comes to a close I’ve been reflecting on my thrifty year: the successes, the things that haven’t gone quite so well and my plans for the coming 12 months, writes Sheena Grant.

Arson suspected after Essex Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict Clacton house

08:41 Paul Geater
Essex firefighters tackled a blaze in a derelict house in Clacton.

Investigators believe that arson was the cause of blaze which gutted a derelict house at Clacton during the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Yesterday, 22:32 EADT reporters
Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Regional heroes who go the extra mile to improve their communities, educators, innovators and charity fundraisers are among those to receive a New Year honour.

Most read

Upset over Felixstowe’s Christmas shop window contest but which did you think was best?

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

Controlled bomb explosion in Stone Lodge Park, Ipswich

Stone Lodge park, Ipswich - the bomb disposal team were called out this afternoon

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Arrest warrant issued for Ipswich man accused of death by careless driving after Needham Market crash

Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Most commented

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application

Ed Sheeran
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24