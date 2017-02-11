See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017 as sunset and sunrise times change

A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin Archant

As we move swiftly through February with 2017 already more than a month old, we can look forward to more daylight hours.

A USAF AC-130 Hercules landing into the sunset at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Gary Stedman A USAF AC-130 Hercules landing into the sunset at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Gary Stedman

Already you may have noticed your journey home from work being a little lighter than the week before.

The skies after driving home from Aldeburgh. Picture: June Peck The skies after driving home from Aldeburgh. Picture: June Peck

It will be a while before we can enjoy an evening outside watching the sun go down over dinner or a nice cold drink, but it will certainly be nicer to start getting the feeling of longer days again after a cold winter.

Covehithe beach sunset, Southwold. By Robert McKenna. Covehithe beach sunset, Southwold. By Robert McKenna.

To show how much extra daylight we will have by the end of the month, here’s a list of the sunrise and sunset times for Ipswich for the rest of the month from Monday, February 13 in blocks of one week.

Silhouette sunsets. Picture: Peter Cutts Silhouette sunsets. Picture: Peter Cutts

(Date; sunrise time, sunset time) Monday Feb 13; 7.14am, 5.06pm. Feb 14, 7.12am, 5.08pm. Feb 15; 7.10am, 5.09pm. Feb 16; 7.08am, 5.11pm. Feb 17; 7.06am, 5.13pm. Feb 18; 7.04am, 5.15pm. Feb 19; 7.02am, 5.17pm.

Early morning at Landguard. By Tim Denny. Early morning at Landguard. By Tim Denny.

Monday Feb 20; 7am, 5.19pm. Feb 21; 6.58am, 5.21pm. Feb 22; 6.56am, 5.22pm. Feb 23; 6.54am, 5.24pm. Feb 24; 6.52am, 5.26pm. Feb 25; 6.50am, 5.28pm. Feb 26; 6.48am, 5.30pm.

Beautiful sunrise on the coast at Dovercourt Bay. By Valerie Jarvis. Beautiful sunrise on the coast at Dovercourt Bay. By Valerie Jarvis.

Monday Feb 27; 6.45am, 5.32pm. Feb 28; 6.43am, 5.33pm.

A sunrise at Minsmere. Picture: Andrew Mutimer A sunrise at Minsmere. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

As you can see, the sunrise and sunset times are around half an hour earlier and later respectively on February 28 compared to on February 13.

Sunrise at Felixstowe. Picture: Stephen Squirrell Sunrise at Felixstowe. Picture: Stephen Squirrell

That means by the end of February we will have gone from 9hours 40minutes of daylight to around 10hrs 50mins of it.