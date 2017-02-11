Rain

Rain

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017 as sunset and sunrise times change

16:00 11 February 2017

A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin

A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin

Archant

As we move swiftly through February with 2017 already more than a month old, we can look forward to more daylight hours.

Comment
A USAF AC-130 Hercules landing into the sunset at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Gary StedmanA USAF AC-130 Hercules landing into the sunset at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Gary Stedman

Already you may have noticed your journey home from work being a little lighter than the week before.

The skies after driving home from Aldeburgh. Picture: June PeckThe skies after driving home from Aldeburgh. Picture: June Peck

It will be a while before we can enjoy an evening outside watching the sun go down over dinner or a nice cold drink, but it will certainly be nicer to start getting the feeling of longer days again after a cold winter.

Covehithe beach sunset, Southwold. By Robert McKenna.Covehithe beach sunset, Southwold. By Robert McKenna.

To show how much extra daylight we will have by the end of the month, here’s a list of the sunrise and sunset times for Ipswich for the rest of the month from Monday, February 13 in blocks of one week.

Silhouette sunsets. Picture: Peter CuttsSilhouette sunsets. Picture: Peter Cutts

(Date; sunrise time, sunset time) Monday Feb 13; 7.14am, 5.06pm. Feb 14, 7.12am, 5.08pm. Feb 15; 7.10am, 5.09pm. Feb 16; 7.08am, 5.11pm. Feb 17; 7.06am, 5.13pm. Feb 18; 7.04am, 5.15pm. Feb 19; 7.02am, 5.17pm.

Early morning at Landguard. By Tim Denny.Early morning at Landguard. By Tim Denny.

Monday Feb 20; 7am, 5.19pm. Feb 21; 6.58am, 5.21pm. Feb 22; 6.56am, 5.22pm. Feb 23; 6.54am, 5.24pm. Feb 24; 6.52am, 5.26pm. Feb 25; 6.50am, 5.28pm. Feb 26; 6.48am, 5.30pm.

Beautiful sunrise on the coast at Dovercourt Bay. By Valerie Jarvis.Beautiful sunrise on the coast at Dovercourt Bay. By Valerie Jarvis.

Monday Feb 27; 6.45am, 5.32pm. Feb 28; 6.43am, 5.33pm.

A sunrise at Minsmere. Picture: Andrew MutimerA sunrise at Minsmere. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

As you can see, the sunrise and sunset times are around half an hour earlier and later respectively on February 28 compared to on February 13.

Sunrise at Felixstowe. Picture: Stephen SquirrellSunrise at Felixstowe. Picture: Stephen Squirrell

That means by the end of February we will have gone from 9hours 40minutes of daylight to around 10hrs 50mins of it.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

13:57 Colin Adwent and Matt Stott
Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Police have today named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Ipswich as Dean Stansby.

Leaving EU will allow tailored UK legislation, says Defra minister

49 minutes ago Tom Potter
Bawdsey Coastal Partnership's new chairman Nick Crick addresses the AGM, with Therese Coffey on his right

A Suffolk MP has outlined the Government’s approach to flood protection – and suggested Brexit will enable legislation more tailored to the needs of the UK.

Ipswich societies collaborate for a unique musical and photographic event

50 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
ICS members rehearse for the Elijah concert. Picture: MATTHEW CLARKE, IPSWICH AND DISTRICT PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY

An exciting collaboration between two long-established Ipswich societies will highlight the work involved with staging a very special concert at Snape in April.

Felixstowe firefighters respond to blaze at container port – an hour after freeing injured motorist

14:32 Tom Potter
The Port of Felixstowe

Felixstowe firefighters were called in to help tackle a blaze which started accidentally at the container port.

Gallery: Have you been named our iWitness weekly challenge winner?

14:29
Silhouette sunsets. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Last week we set our iWitness members the theme of darkness – here’s our top seven entries from across Suffolk.

Gallery: See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017

16:00 Edmund Crosthwaite
A stunning sunset in Stradbroke. Photo: Tom Baldwin

As we move swiftly through February with 2017 already more than a month old, we can look forward to more daylight hours.

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

11:35 Edmund Crosthwaite and Matt Reason
Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

The search for other potential casualties at the site of the A12 lorry crash has ended, police have confirmed.

Recipe: Seville orange, hazelnut and chocolate gluten-free cake

11:31
Orange cake by Charlotte Smith Jarvis.

Follow Charlotte Smith-Jarvis’ recipe for a bright, sunshiny Seville orange cake

More snow showers likely today in Suffolk and Essex – but it could be 10C by midweek

11:19 RICHARD CORNWELL
A snow flurry covers Southwold in a blanket of snow on Friday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parts of Suffolk and Essex woke to a dusting of snow this morning with the region set to suffer another bitterly cold day.

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

11:01 Edmund Crosthwaite
Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft yesterday morning.

Most read

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Most commented

Mick McCarthy hopes Aston Villa’s big-money recruits won’t click as a team tomorrow

Mick McCarthy and Steve Bruce share a joke when managers of Wolves and Sunderland respectively.

Family pay tribute to Ipswich D-Day hero Cyril Nixon

Cyril Nixon surrounded by his family in October 2016 after receiving a medal for his part in the Normandy landings. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24