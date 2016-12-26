See nostalgic pictures of Christchurch Park from the 70s and 80s here

In 1978 the army descended on Christchurch Park Archant

Our latest nostalgia gallery takes at look at one of Ipswich’s biggest attractions, Christchurch Park.

The army offered a hands-on experience at the park in 1978 The army offered a hands-on experience at the park in 1978

Whether it was an army demonstration in 1978 or a charity walk in 1984, Christchurch Park has always been a popular destination for events,

Sparklers were everywhere in Christchurch Park in November 1980 as it hosted the annual firework spectacular Sparklers were everywhere in Christchurch Park in November 1980 as it hosted the annual firework spectacular

Opened in 1895 as the first public park in Ipswich, Christchurch Park is 70 acres of sprawling wooded areas, freshly cut fields and a play area.

In November 1980, Christchurch Park played host to the firework spectacular show In November 1980, Christchurch Park played host to the firework spectacular show

Christchurch Mansion sits in the middle of the park and holds a large art gallery and museum. The Grade I listed building, houses a collection of pottery and glass, a contemporary art gallery and a collection of paintings by artists including John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.

Games of football were in full swing at the Lions Leisure Day in April 1984. Games of football were in full swing at the Lions Leisure Day in April 1984.

The park contains memorials to the Ipswich Martyrs which was installed in 1903 and the war memorial to servicemen lost during the Boer War, World War I was moved to the park from the Cornhill in 1924.

In 1984, Chirstchurch Park held the Lions Leisure Day hosting activities for all the family. In 1984, Chirstchurch Park held the Lions Leisure Day hosting activities for all the family.

In 2004, the park received a £4.2 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a programme of extensive renovation and restoration of its facilities and historical features.

Some of the children that took part in the Mother Theresa sponsored walk through Chirstchurch Park in 1980 Some of the children that took part in the Mother Theresa sponsored walk through Chirstchurch Park in 1980

Some of the huge events that have been held in the grounds include in more recent years include the Ipswich carnival, firework displays, The Ipswich Flower Show and The Ipswich Music Festival.

In May 1980, the Suffolk Military band performed in front of Christchurch Mansion In May 1980, the Suffolk Military band performed in front of Christchurch Mansion

Acts such as McFly, Busted, Jools Holland and Status Quo have all performed at the park in the last 15 years.

An array of brass and woodwind instruments made up the Suffolk Military band orchestra in 1980 An array of brass and woodwind instruments made up the Suffolk Military band orchestra in 1980

Families took picnics along to the park as the Suffolk Military band performed in the 80s Families took picnics along to the park as the Suffolk Military band performed in the 80s

