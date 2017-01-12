See our archive photos of Ipswich covered in a blanket of white snow
11:00 12 January 2017
Archant
Snow is set to hit Suffolk later today but how did we cope when snow fell in years gone by.
The last substantial snowfall came in January 2013 when more than 200 schools were effected.
December 2010 was also notable for the snowfall. Commuters awoke to find a thick layer covering roads, making it near impossible to get to work, and creating ideal sledging conditions for those taking advantage of the snow day.
There was also heavy snow in Suffolk in 1997 and 2000 - as these archive photos show.
They show Ipswich under a blanket of white, cars struggling to make headway and the residents of Ipswich attempting to make their way home in the treacherous conditions.
Our favourite is of the couple happily sat watching as the snow fell around them.
Are you ready for the snow? We would love to see your photos - picturesque scenes, landmarks turned white and treacherous roads. Email us here and we will publish the best online and in print.