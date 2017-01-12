See our archive photos of Ipswich covered in a blanket of white snow

A couple not being affected in the slightest by the snow as residents of Ipswich take time to enjoy the white stuff in 1997 Archant

Snow is set to hit Suffolk later today but how did we cope when snow fell in years gone by.

Snow creating potentially treacherous conditions to drive round Ipswich in 2000 Snow creating potentially treacherous conditions to drive round Ipswich in 2000

The last substantial snowfall came in January 2013 when more than 200 schools were effected.

Rushing to get back as residents make their way home in the snow in 1997 Rushing to get back as residents make their way home in the snow in 1997

December 2010 was also notable for the snowfall. Commuters awoke to find a thick layer covering roads, making it near impossible to get to work, and creating ideal sledging conditions for those taking advantage of the snow day.

As snow continues to fall in Ipswich, anything left out is covered in a thicker blanket of snow in 2000 As snow continues to fall in Ipswich, anything left out is covered in a thicker blanket of snow in 2000

There was also heavy snow in Suffolk in 1997 and 2000 - as these archive photos show.

Umbrellas proving they are not just for rain, as residents of Ipswich are caught out in the snow in 2000 Umbrellas proving they are not just for rain, as residents of Ipswich are caught out in the snow in 2000

They show Ipswich under a blanket of white, cars struggling to make headway and the residents of Ipswich attempting to make their way home in the treacherous conditions.

Only a light shower as Ipswich was covered in snow in 2000 Only a light shower as Ipswich was covered in snow in 2000

Our favourite is of the couple happily sat watching as the snow fell around them.

No signs of any snow yet in Ipswich on Friday. No signs of any snow yet in Ipswich on Friday.

