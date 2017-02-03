See our picture of the day from Felixstowe Ferry golf course

A frosty morning at Felixstowe Ferry golf course. Picture: Tim Garrett-Moore Archant

With a restricted view from frost, fog and an orange sunrise, it might be a bit difficult to complete 18 holes at Felixstowe ferry golf course.

Our iwitness picture of the day comes from Tim Garrett-Moore who photographed this excellent early-morning view on the Suffolk coast.

The wintery weather means it might have been a bit difficult to enjoy a round of golf, but thankfully, it was not too foggy for the photography enthusiast to capture the moment.

