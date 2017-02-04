See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent Archant

A motor cruiser has come off a trailer as it was being towed by a Land Rover Discovery northbound along the A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

The Shona Mae blocked both lanes on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Steve Argent The Shona Mae blocked both lanes on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Steve Argent

Witnesses say the accident is blocking both lanes and traffic has stopped in both directions.

The vehicle and the motor cruiser jackknifed across the carriageway.

The crash happened close to the Shell garage at junction 29 for Ardleigh just before 12pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and northbound traffic remains stationary.

It is unclear yet if anyone has been injured but the road is completely blocked and no traffic is able to pass through at this moment in time.

People travelling towards Ipswich for today’s Ipswich Town v Reading match at 3pm will be delayed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area or find alternative routes.

Officers from Highways England are also on the scene and said normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45pm and 3pm.