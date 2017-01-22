See photos of icy scenes in Suffolk as temperatures hit lows of -6C this weekend

A frosty morning at Abberton. Picture: Jon Robinson

Suffolk was completely transformed this weekend - and again this morning - by the frosts that descended overnight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The horizon as seen whilst walking around Landguard at Felixstowe. By Mick Webb The horizon as seen whilst walking around Landguard at Felixstowe. By Mick Webb

Temperatures dropped to a four-year-low on Saturday night, reaching -6C in some parts of the county.

Levington looking beautiful in the morning sunshine. By Marion Warne. Levington looking beautiful in the morning sunshine. By Marion Warne.

Frost and ice covered cars, roads, trees and pavements, making for precarious driving conditions but it also created some stunning sights as these readers have shown.

Beautiful sunrise on the coast at Dovercourt Bay. By Valerie Jarvis. Beautiful sunrise on the coast at Dovercourt Bay. By Valerie Jarvis.

We have loved seeing the images you have submitted via our website, uploaded to iwitness24 and shared on Instagram.

Early morning frost in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. By Graham Meadows Early morning frost in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. By Graham Meadows

All available soon... #freshpost #sunsets_uk #suffolk #sunsets_fx #mycanon #website #sellingprints @canon_photos A photo posted by Harry (@harrybehindthelens) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Covered in frost. By Janice Poulson Covered in frost. By Janice Poulson

Frosty garden scenes. By Janice Poulson. Frosty garden scenes. By Janice Poulson.

After the coldest night so far of the 2016/17 winter, there was a clear demarcation line in the churchyard of St Bartholomew's Church, Groton. By David Lamming. After the coldest night so far of the 2016/17 winter, there was a clear demarcation line in the churchyard of St Bartholomew's Church, Groton. By David Lamming.

8am on a frosty dfay at Minsmere and wildlife all around. By Andrew Mutimer. 8am on a frosty dfay at Minsmere and wildlife all around. By Andrew Mutimer.

Morning wildlife out despite the frosty start at Minsmere. By Andrew Mutimer Morning wildlife out despite the frosty start at Minsmere. By Andrew Mutimer

Frosty fields. By Sophie Pope Frosty fields. By Sophie Pope

Bokeh ••• Taken today on a little dog walk with @chloefearless :) Check out the original on my story! A photo posted by Alex Baber (@alexanderbaber) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:53am PST

A photo posted by (@spiderill) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:52am PST

In need of a Sunday walk? Our Colchester campus makes for the perfect setting #Sunday #Walk #Colchester #Campus A photo posted by University of Essex (@uniessex) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:51am PST

Each day we receive a wealth of photos from our iwitness24 members featuring everything from landscapes and candid nature pictures to breaking news scenes.

We highlight our favourite through our picture of the day feature – sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day could be yours.

We also run a weekly challenge and our current topic is centred around Ipswich, we want to see your favourite views and shots of the historic architecture in Suffolk’s county town.

• If you have a picture of a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736