See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999
15:00 28 January 2017
Archant
Do you recognise any of these fresh faced students partying at Brannigans on Cardinal Park?
These were all taken back in 1999 when Brannigans still occupied what is now Frankie & Benny’s on the Ipswich town centre leisure park.
The photos show young drinkers enjoying the midweek night out, which traditionally offered free entry and cheap drinks.
At this time, Ipswich was awash with late night bars including Kartouche, Fire & Ice, Pals and Brannigans.
Since these photos were taken the student population in Ipswich has boomed thanks to the openings of Suffolk One, New Suffolk College and the University of Suffolk.
Let us know if you recognise any of these students. Get in touch with our picture desk here.
