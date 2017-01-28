Partly Cloudy

See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999

15:00 28 January 2017

Partying at student night at Brannigans, Ipswich in 1999

Partying at student night at Brannigans, Ipswich in 1999

Archant

Do you recognise any of these fresh faced students partying at Brannigans on Cardinal Park?

Comment
Two very happy chaps at student night in Brannigans in December 1999Two very happy chaps at student night in Brannigans in December 1999

These were all taken back in 1999 when Brannigans still occupied what is now Frankie & Benny’s on the Ipswich town centre leisure park.

Were you a regular at Brannigans, Ipswich?Were you a regular at Brannigans, Ipswich?

The photos show young drinkers enjoying the midweek night out, which traditionally offered free entry and cheap drinks.

Let us know if you recognise anyone from these photos taken at BrannigansLet us know if you recognise anyone from these photos taken at Brannigans

At this time, Ipswich was awash with late night bars including Kartouche, Fire & Ice, Pals and Brannigans.

Are you one of the women pictured here?Are you one of the women pictured here?

Since these photos were taken the student population in Ipswich has boomed thanks to the openings of Suffolk One, New Suffolk College and the University of Suffolk.

Student night was always a popular one with younger drinkersStudent night was always a popular one with younger drinkers

In 90s, Ipswich had a thriving nightlife boasting the likes of Kartouche, Hollywood's, Chicago's, Liquid, Fire & Ice and Pals as well as BrannigansIn 90s, Ipswich had a thriving nightlife boasting the likes of Kartouche, Hollywood's, Chicago's, Liquid, Fire & Ice and Pals as well as Brannigans

Were you one of the revellers in this photo?Were you one of the revellers in this photo?

Students taking advantage of the cheap drinks at the midweek eventStudents taking advantage of the cheap drinks at the midweek event

Did you visit Brannigans during your student days?Did you visit Brannigans during your student days?

Let us know if you recognise any of these students. Get in touch with our picture desk here.

Partying in Ipswich in 1999Partying in Ipswich in 1999

Were you in this photo?Were you in this photo?

The club, which closed down in 2003, was situated in Cardinal Park, Ipswich.The club, which closed down in 2003, was situated in Cardinal Park, Ipswich.

• Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and we would love to see your old photos of the town.

