See pictures from the 1993 Woolpit Steam Rally

Looking out the window of an armoured vehicle. June 1993. Archant

Since 1987, the Woolpit Steam Rally has regularly drawn in hundreds of avid petrol heads and motor enthusiasts.

The rally is an annual event that has been running for the last 30 years.

The rally is a yearly event and features; steam engines, tractors, vintage cars, motorbikes & emergency service vehicles. June 1993 The rally is a yearly event and features; steam engines, tractors, vintage cars, motorbikes & emergency service vehicles. June 1993

Showing off the most pristine steam engines, tractors, vintage cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles, the rally draws in hundreds of visitors, both from within Suffolk and from outside the county.

The organisers donate proceeds to local charities and organisations, with charity beneficiaries in recent years including Bury Heart Foundation, Parkinsons Disease Society and West Suffolk Hospital. Each of these worthy causes has received a large percentage of the entrance fees from the generous organisers.

A vintage tri-cycle crafted from Victorian design. A vintage tri-cycle crafted from Victorian design.

