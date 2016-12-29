Sunny

See the light breaking through the trees at Shrubland Park in our picture of the day

10:50 29 December 2016

Sun Burst in Shrubland park. Picture: Barry Pullen

Sun Burst in Shrubland park. Picture: Barry Pullen

BAZ

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action

Comment

Each day we highlight our favourite shot with our picture of the day and here is today’s.

This was sent in by Barry Pullen after a visit to Shrubland Park. His image captures the light bursting through the breaks in the trees, and set against the foggy backdrop it creates an added depth.

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

Sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day may be yours.

We also run a weekly challenge, asking readers to send their photos of a certain topic and this week’s is fog and ice - have you got a photo you could submit?

• If you have a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

