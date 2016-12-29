See the light breaking through the trees at Shrubland Park in our picture of the day

Sun Burst in Shrubland park. Picture: Barry Pullen BAZ

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action

Each day we highlight our favourite shot with our picture of the day and here is today’s.

This was sent in by Barry Pullen after a visit to Shrubland Park. His image captures the light bursting through the breaks in the trees, and set against the foggy backdrop it creates an added depth.

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

We also run a weekly challenge, asking readers to send their photos of a certain topic and this week’s is fog and ice - have you got a photo you could submit?

