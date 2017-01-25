Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

11:01 25 January 2017

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

PA WIRE

A new half marathon, the Great East Run Ipswich, is set to launch in Suffolk this year, attracting thousands of runners to the town.

3 Comments
The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Pic: The Great Run Company.The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Pic: The Great Run Company.

In a major coup for the town, the Great East Run Ipswich will bring elite athletes as well as charity runners to Ipswich on Sunday, September 24.

The 13.1 mile course is set to start close to Portman Road football stadium, the home of Ipswich Town. It will then travel through the town centre area, around the Willis building, and along the Waterfront, before heading out through Wherstead, against the backdrop of the Orwell Bridge, and through to the outskirts of Woolverstone.

It then heads back along Wherstead Road into Ipswich before finishing back near to the Portman Road football stadium.

The route will be seen by experienced runners as a largely flat route, taking in some picturesque views and key landmarks of the town and surrounding areas.

• See why runner Brad Jones believes the Great East Run Ipswich is such great news for the town here

The event is being launched at Suffolk County Council headquarters this morning, and will be backed by Team GB Olympian Andy Vernon, who competed in the 10,000m at the Rio Olympics last summer.

Ipswich is enjoying a rise in the number of successful mass participation running events.

The Ipswich Half Marathon 2016 set an attendance record last September and the second-annual Ipswich Twilight Road Races 2016 also broke various records last August.

The Great North Run in Newcastle has over 50,000 runners each year, while the The Great South Run in Portsmouth attracts over 25,000 runners.

See here to sign up to the Great East Run Ipswich.
Check our website for updates on the launch of the Great East Run Ipswich later today.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Suffolk County Ipswich Town

3 comments

  • This is the new Ipswich Half Marathon. It replaces the previous event and course. It's still being organised by Ipswich Jaffa so you can expect the same, if not better, level of organisation.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Barry Steadmans

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • It looks great, but why do they need to do this one 1 week before the original Ipswich Half Marathon? Would it not have been a better idea to separate them a bit?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    RC

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • It's great to see a big running event choosing to come to Ipswich, but with the date so close to Ipswich Half Marathon, does this spell the end for our town's half marathon? This new route is much flatter so will be much better for mass participation and beginner runners, but the IHM was really establishing itself as a top quality race. As much as I won't miss the hills, it would be a shame to lose it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk 'n' What

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich drug driver is banned after Ford Fiesta collided with fence

27 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Roadside drug test

An Ipswich drug-driver has been disqualified from driving for 15 months after crashing into a fence.

Video: Route map for Great East Run 2017 in Ipswich revealed

12:55 Matt Stott
Official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich. Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon.

A major new half marathon in the region, the Great East Run, is set to launch in Ipswich this year, it has been announced.

Police called to string of bike thefts in Kesgrave, Ipswich and Martlesham Heath

4 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police are investigating

Police are investigating a string of thefts from sheds and garages around Kesgrave and Martlesham Heath in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Running friends from Felixstowe team up to help raise cash for EACH

33 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
The Running for EACH Other on Felixstowe seafront. PHOTO: Contributed

A group of nine women runners are taking on a marathon task this year – challenging themselves to take on new distances and raise a big sum for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Ipswich pupils learn tricks of the trade at St Matthew’s Primary School photography masterclass

13:04 Emily Townsend
Budding photographers from St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich spent Monday afternoon with Archant photographer Sarah Lucy Brown. Armed with Ipads, the enthusiastic youngsters headed out into the playground and created some beautiful images.

Budding photographers at an Ipswich primary school spent the afternoon snapping their best shots during an action-packed workshop held by a professional.

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Bury St Edmunds released without charge

10 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Police at the scene of the incident in Samuel Street Walk on the Nowton Estate in Bury St Edmunds

Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Bury St Edmunds will face no further action, police said today.

Union warns Greater Anglia to sit down and negotiate if it wants more drivers to open doors

11:58 Annabelle Dickson
A current Abellio Greater Anglia train. Picture: James Bass

The region’s rail operator Abellio Greater Anglia has been warned by a major union it must sit down and negotiate if it plans to bring in driver operated doors on its new trains.

Musical family from Felixstowe use talents to support education cause on double album

13:08 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Gerry Bremner with daughter Keely and the Iridaceae Foundation's Dean Brockway (centre) at the launch of double CD Voices of Classical-Crossover

A musical father and daughter have taken a harmonious approach to supporting universal education.

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

11:01 Matt Stott
The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

A new half marathon, the Great East Run Ipswich, is set to launch in Suffolk this year, attracting thousands of runners to the town.

Serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich leaves biker injured

09:12 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A car and a motorbike have collided on Wednesday morning (January 25) with the A1071, on the edge of Ipswich, closed by police.

Most read

Serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich leaves biker injured

Police accident sign, stock image

Updated: Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

Ipswich churchyard murder of Perry Wenham remains unsolved 25 years on

Police search the churchyard where Perry Wenham was murdered in January 1992

Bus company donates double decker to be turned into Ipswich homeless shelter

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

Gallery: Take a look inside the former ABC Cinema in Ipswich

The foyer area of the ABC Cinema in Ipswich. Photo taken in June 1973

Most commented

Petition launched for safety improvements at A14 junction 55 for Copdock

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Craig Forrest

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Gallery: Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?

A new sign was unveiled at the The Emperor, Ipswich in 2013
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24