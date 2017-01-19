See today’s picture of the day taken in Borley Green, near Woolpit

The sunrise over Borley Green. Picture: Pamela Bidwell (c) copyright citizenside.com

The morning skies have been putting on a striking show of colour and light over Suffolk this week.

Catching sunrises means being prepared to wake up early and find the perfect spot to catch a striking image - and that is just what Pamela Bidwell did.

Her streaky sunrise with the silhouettes of wispy trees is today’s picture of the day.

We chose our favourite image daily from those sent in by readers using our iwitness photo-sharing site.

