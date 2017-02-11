Rain

Rain

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

See where Highways England will have roadworks set up in Suffolk and Essex next week

10:22 11 February 2017

See where Highways England is carrying out roadworks this week. Picture: Ian Burt

See where Highways England is carrying out roadworks this week. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2009

Highways England has released the details of where it is planning to carry out roadworks in the coming week.

Comment

The list covers some major roads in East Anglia, so take a look below to find out if your journeys to and from work might be affected.

• The A14 junction at Rougham, east of Bury St Edmunds, is seeing improvement works carried out on it, including new eastbound sliproads. There is a 24 hour 40mph speed limit in place through the works while there are also overnight lane closures in both directions.

• Maintenance work is taking place on parts of the A120 and A12, including barrier repairs, resurfacing and drainage work. The work will take place between 8pm and 6am over nights unless stated otherwise, and includes the following locations: The A120 between Marks Tey and Marks Farm from Monday to Friday, with temporary traffic signals; The Wix bypass between Monday and Friday, with a 40mph speed limit and traffic lights in place; The A120 between the A12 at Crown Interchange and Hare Green, with some narrowed lanes and a 50mph speed limit; The A12 Ewell Bridge near Kelvedon; And the Porters Park Bridge on the A12, which will be closed to all vehicles with a diversion in place.

• In Lowestoft there will be three-way traffic lights during off-peak hours during the week at the junction of Station Road, Gunton Street and Peters Avenue while upgrade work is carried out on the footpath. The northbound bus stop opposite the works has temporarily been suspended, whilst the southbound bus stop has been relocated.

• Maintenance on the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will take place from Monday until February 20 between 8pm and 6am each night. The A12 over the bridge will be closed in both directions during the work with a diversion via the A1117, A146 and A114. There will also be a free hourly bus service for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge leaving from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

• Renumbering work for parts of the A12 which is to be redesignated as the A47 will involve some signs being replaced or altered as part of work taking 12 weeks in total. The section of the A12 running from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth will become the A47 and there will be off peak lane closures and two/three way traffic lights during the day and night throughout Lowestoft on the A12.

• Parts of the A120 (between the M11 and Braintree junctions) and M11 (between the junctions for the M25 and A11) will be having barrier repairs carried out throughout the week. The work will take place between 8pm and 5am between Monday and Friday, with some lane closures in place.

• The M11 is also subject to routine maintenance work on some bridges crossing the motorway. These are between the junctions for the M25 and A11. The hard shoulder will be closed during the work, which will take place during the day. There will be similar work between the junctions for Braintree and the M11 on the A120.

• Work to fill in potholes on the M11 between the Stansted Airport and A11 junctions, and between Braintree and the M11 on the A120, will take place during nights between Monday and Friday. There will be lane and hard shoulder closures between 8.30pm and 6am.

• There will hard shoulder closures on the M11 between the junctions for the A11 and M25 on some days for routine maintenance of structures and technology boxes.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ancaster Road reopens as police continue to quiz murder suspects after Ipswich stabbing

09:02 Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Police are this morning continuing to question a boy and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

See where Highways England will have roadworks set up in Suffolk and Essex next week

24 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
See where Highways England is carrying out roadworks this week. Picture: Ian Burt

Highways England has released the details of where it is planning to carry out roadworks in the coming week.

Nathaniel Einecker dismissed by Lowestoft Town Ladies following investigation into a complaint

1 minute ago Edmund Crosthwaite
A Lowestoft Town Ladies team in action. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

One of the managers of Lowestoft Town Ladies has been dismissed from his role at the club.

Footballing physios from Allied Health Professional Suffolk aim to raise £500 for Clic Sargent

21 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The football team from the western side of Allied Health Professionals Suffolk who took part in a charity match against their colleagues for Clic Sargent.

A group of physiotherapists are hoping to raise more than £500 to help support children with cancer.

‘Spirit of Kenya’ project at Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich

07:00 Matt Stott
Students have created a display at school after learning about Kenya and raising funds for a charity which helps poor communities in the African country. Picture: ROSE HILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, IPSWICH

Primary school children have studied the culture and history of Kenya – and raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which helps poor communities in the country.

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

00:11 Edmund Crosthwaite
Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft this morning.

A143 closed near Ixworth for police investigation after crash between a lorry and an empty horsebox

Yesterday, 21:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
A crash happened between a horsebox and a HGV on the A143 near Ixworth. Stock image

A horsebox has overturned near Ixworth after a head-on crash involving it and a lorry this evening.

14 romantic East Anglian restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Yesterday, 20:10
12 top international restaurants in Suffolk. The Great House, Lavenham

We round up some of the best places to eat in East Anglia on Valentine’s Day

Gallery: ‘Lively and colourful’ stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School

Yesterday, 18:06 Matt Stott
A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Parents and staff were certainly given a treat this week as students gave stunning stage performances of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Video: Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

Yesterday, 17:44 Andrew Hirst
Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX

A 10-year-old girl has given a grilling to Suffolk and north Essex health chiefs on one of the most confusing additions to the already baffling world of the NHS.

Most read

Ancaster Road reopens as police continue to quiz murder suspects after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Suffolk’s eight most enduring and enigmatic mysteries

The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest

Most commented

Family pay tribute to Ipswich D-Day hero Cyril Nixon

Cyril Nixon surrounded by his family in October 2016 after receiving a medal for his part in the Normandy landings. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24