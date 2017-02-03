Send a message to Donald Trump at craft event in La Tour Cycle Café, Ipswich

The banner will be sent to the White House, the workplace of President Trump. Archant

Crafty campaigners are planning to send a heartfelt message of hope to the White House in America.

The craft session will take place at La Tour Cycle Cafe in Ipswich on February 11. Photograph: Gregg Brown. The craft session will take place at La Tour Cycle Cafe in Ipswich on February 11. Photograph: Gregg Brown.

Vicky How, of Ipswich, is appealing for anyone who has something they want to say to US President Donald Trump to join her event at La Tour Cycle Café, in Tower Street, on February 11.

Participants will write their views on a piece of felt, cut it into a heart shape and stick them all together into a banner to be delivered to Washington DC.

Mrs How, who is mother to Benjamin, one, and Thomas, four, said it was a chance for people, particularly families, who couldn’t make it to the big city marches to have their say.

She added: “I think a lot of people wanted to go but in my case I couldn’t take two children to London or arrange child care so I wanted to be able to have a voice and put my opinion across and say: ‘I’m not particularly happy with what’s going on’.

“I think lots of people are probably in the same situation, so I thought how about we get together and make something.”

The craft session - named Hearts for Rights Morning - is from 9.30am to 12noon and is open to all, including children.

“I’m trying to make it as accessible as possible to everyone,” Mrs How said.

“I think it’s empowering to meet other people who might feel the same way as you and are worried about the same things.”

The banner will then stay at La Tour for a week for anyone who cannot attend the event on February 11 to add their contribution.

Donations of materials for the banner, or money to help with postage cost, are welcome and can be dropped off at La Tour.

For more information, see the Facebook event page.