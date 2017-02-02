Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

20:00 02 February 2017

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Archant

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

1 Comments
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order enforcing a 90 day ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)President Donald Trump has signed an executive order enforcing a 90 day ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, lived as a student in Manhattan in New York from 1977 to 1978, and then as a clergyman from 1980 to 1985 before moving to St Louis in Missouri to run an educational institution until 1990.

He has criticised President Trump’s recent executive order of a 90 day ban of refugees and immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries saying it is a ‘recipe for division, not security’.

“For a land largely of immigrants, his action must seem shocking,” he said.

“Having lived in the US for 12 years, I can only interpret this as motivated by a collective fear.

Bishop Martin Seeley lived inthe USA for 12 yearsBishop Martin Seeley lived inthe USA for 12 years

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” The contrast between these words of Emma Lazarus’ on the base of the Statue of Liberty and President Trump’s directives is stark.

“Tragically, Trump’s actions will make many Americans afraid not just of terrorists, but afraid and suspicious of all the citizens of those mainly Muslim countries he has banned entering the US.

“I can only see this as a calculating act that will generate further fear, hatred and hostility.”

•Anti-Trump campaigners sre set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban
Bishop Seeley said he was hugely fond of the country and was dismayed by what is going on across the pond.

Bishop Seeley says President Trump's actions are in stark contrast to the quote at the base of the Statue of LibertyBishop Seeley says President Trump's actions are in stark contrast to the quote at the base of the Statue of Liberty

He said: “You have these two dimensions of the country going on - the open arms that the Statue of Liberty represents, the welcome which is totally genuine, the hospitality, but on the other hand this idea that ‘we need to protect ourselves’. These two aspects are held in tension.

“Some would see the Obama administration as representing the welcome and now we are seeing the reaction to that.

“We must not underestimate the trauma of 9/11, the reality that people could infiltrate the US and do so much damage to a society, and you can understand the pressure to protect since then.

“The fundamental problem is rather than saying we will sharpen up our security practices and create more stringent vetting, he has gone for this blanket ban.

“As soon as you start blaming a group for the behaviour of a few individuals that whole group gets tainted by that behaviour.

“It is a recipe for division not security.”

Keywords: Ipswich United States America St Edmundsbury New York

1 comment

  • Barrack Obama banned movement in 2011 too. I don't understand what the problem is. The western world does not embrace islam as it's faith. Neither do we want sharia law. Religeon has divided the world, and ever more so the west and East. All these deluded egalitarian dreamers who think the world is a peaceful tranquil place WAKE UP. We're very close to world war, and free movement and forced integration will not help national security...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Johnie Redwood

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: More than 250 new homes could be coming to Cardinal Park area of Ipswich

19:10 Paul Geater
Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

Ambitious proposals to build more than 250 homes along with a three-star hotel, restaurants on the site previously earmarked for Tesco in central Ipswich have been shown off in the town.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Ed Sheeran ‘deeply concerned’ over online touts selling tickets for up to £1,000

18:20 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is said to be “deeply concerned” about online touts who are selling tickets to his UK tour for up to £1,000 each.

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

18:02 Connor McLoone
Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

You might drive through Ipswich on a daily basis, but how well do you really know the town?

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 Natalie Sadler
Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

Swipe card confusion sparks concerns among paramedics trying to access A&E at Ipswich Hospital

16:09 Emily Townsend
The Garrett Anderson Centre at Ipswich Hospital. Image: Alex Fairfull

Ipswich Hospital has apologised for “human error” after 20 people – mostly paramedics – were left without swipe cards to get into the A&E department, sparking handover delays.

Time to Talk Day: Campaigners at Ipswich Library start positive conversations about mental illness

19:30 Gemma Mitchell
Agencies and campaigners at the Time to Talk event at Ipswich Library.

Stigma around mental ill health prevents sufferers from getting the help they need. They were words of a campaigner during an event at Ipswich Library today to mark Time to Talk, a nationwide push to get people speaking more openly about mental health.

Ipswich Hospital band members’ Christmas playing raises £3,000 for EACH

19:06 Richard Cornwell
Members of Ipswich Hospital and St Peter's Bands have raised £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). PHOTO: Contributed

Musicians who entertained shoppers with Christmas carols have raised £3,000 for charity.

Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

19:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Most read

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Highways England to monitor wind speeds on Orwell Bridge tomorrow as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

Trio arrested on suspicion of drug offences after car stopped at Copdock

Police have arrested three people. File photo

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Video: Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher flattens ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton!

Ouch! Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher takes out former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton as part of a BT Sport challenge. Credit: BT Sport

Most commented

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24