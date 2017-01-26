Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Serious bungalow fire in Ipswich residential street

22:03 26 January 2017

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Archant

A bungalow in Ipswich caught fire this evening and three fire crews were called to the scene.

Comment
Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in IpswichEmergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

The fire at a home just off Malcolm Road was called into the fire service at 7.45pm.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk County Council said the fire was in the rear of the home and details of how it started are still yet to be confirmed.

A fire investigation is already planned to take place.

It is yet to be officially confirmed if anyone has been hurt.

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in IpswichEmergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Crews from Ipswich East, Holbrook and Princes Street stations all rushed to the scene, following the call.

The flames were extinguished by 9pm and firefighters were investigating the loft space of the bungalow to check everything had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still being treated as unexplained. A cordon has been placed around the property to allow investigation work to be carried out.

For more updates on this story as further details are confirmed, keep checking this website.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Suffolk County

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire in Ipswich residential street

39 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

A bungalow in Ipswich caught fire this evening and three fire crews were called to the scene.

‘It’s something I never expected’ – Ipswich mum’s miracle baby grows up to have daughter of his own

20:00 Tom Potter
New dad Tom with his partner, Kerry, mother Pat Jones, and his daughter Tallulah, at St Mary's Hadeligh, where her baptism took place. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography.

At one point in her life, Pat Jones thought she might never have a child – let alone a grandchild.

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

19:00 Paul Geater
Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

What will happen to the south east of the county in the next 15 years? Will the area be dominated by an expanding and increasingly-prosperous Greater Ipswich?

Suffolk woman, 59, given restraining order after being convicted of harassing couple next door

18:01 colin adwent newsroom@archant.co.uk
Maria Langlois outside South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court

A 59-year-old woman has been given a restraining order after being found guilty of berating and tormenting her neighbours in a long-running land dispute.

From Ed Sheeran to Bill Wyman – how well do you know Suffolk’s pop star royalty?

18:00 Elliot Furniss
Ed Sheeran

While Suffolk can’t claim a pop production line in the same way that Liverpool gave birth to the Mersey beat movement or Manchester’s unique “Madchester” period, we have had our fair share of links to the charts over the years.

Here are 11 of the stars to emerge from the towns and villages of Suffolk, or to have made it their home.

Find out when Screwfix is opening in Martlesham and its opening hours

17:56 Matt Stott
Screwfix is to open a new branch in Martlesham.

Screwfix is opening a store in Martlesham, it has been announced.

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

15:56 Colin Adwent
Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

A hard-up Argos shop assistant tried to steal a £700 iPhone from his store by hiding it in a Paw Patrol lunchbox he bought for his son.

Pigs Gone Wild-style trail to make a return to Ipswich in 2019

17:41 Natalie Sadler
Ed Sheer-Ham was located outside UCS and was bought by the star himself at the end of the trail

Will it be sheep, horses, dolphins or castles? We are asking readers which brightly-coloured sculptures they would like to see on the streets of Ipswich in 2019.

Met Office issues yellow warning of ice and snow in Suffolk and Essex on Friday

17:26 Chris Shimwell
Frosty weather in Ipswich.

Forecasters have warned that Suffolk and Essex face the possibility of difficult driving conditions on Friday as a yellow warning for ice was issued.

Share your nostalgic photos on our Ipswich Remembers Facebook page

17:25 Natalie Sadler
One reader remembers working at Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich around the time this photo was taken in November 1968

Photos showing old Ipswich families and scenes from the past have been shared on our Ipswich Remembers Facebook group.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

Suffolk woman who stole more than £17,000 from her mother ordered to pay back just £1

Ipswich Crown Court

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Steven Taylor can add some much-needed leadership to Ipswich Town side, says Mick McCarthy

Steve Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United.

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Find out when Screwfix is opening in Martlesham and its opening hours

Screwfix is to open a new branch in Martlesham.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24