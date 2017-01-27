Partly Cloudy

Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

06:16 27 January 2017

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Archant

A bungalow in Ipswich caught fire this evening and three fire crews were called to the scene.

Comment
The fire at a home in Reid Close, off Malcolm Road, was called into the fire service at 7.45pm.

Update: Police have this morning confirmed that a woman was found dead in the property.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk County Council said the fire was in the rear of the home and details of how it started are still yet to be confirmed.

A fire investigation is already planned to take place.

Crews from Ipswich East, Holbrook and Princes Street stations all rushed to the scene, following the call.

The flames were extinguished by 9pm and firefighters were investigating the loft space of the bungalow to check everything had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still being treated as unexplained. A cordon has been placed around the property to allow investigation work to be carried out.

For more updates on this story as further details are confirmed, keep checking this website.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Suffolk County

