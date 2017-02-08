Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013 Archant

Service stations across Suffolk were targeted overnight in a series of break-ins.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are beginning investigations this morning (February 8) to work out what occurred overnight and establish whether the break-ins are linked.

Hadleigh and Woolpit service stations were targeted but further details are yet to be confirmed by police.

They are non-24-hour service stations and would have been closed at the time of the raids.

The Hadleigh service station is in Lady Lane and the Woolpit service station is in Church Street, just off the A14.

Police said there was also an attempted break-in at a café on the Bypass Nurseries at Capel St Mary.

There has been a similar break-in at a Norfolk service station overnight, police said this morning, which occurred in High Road, Roydon, near Diss.

It is not known yet if that can be linked with any or all of the Suffolk break-ins.

There should be an update from police shortly after 8am. Keep checking the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star websites for further details.