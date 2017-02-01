Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Setting up a storm with this moody seascape - check out our picture of the day from iwitness

10:56 01 February 2017

Sunrise on Bawdsey beach, by Tim Denny.

Sunrise on Bawdsey beach, by Tim Denny.

Archant

Everyday we pick out our favourite iWitness photograph to feature as our picture of the day, and this moody seascape certainly whipped up a storm.

Comment

Everyday we pick out our favourite iWitness photograph to feature as our picture of the day, and this moody seascape certainly whipped up a storm.

The harsh navy sky is slowly being shattered by the creeping sun, captured by one of our regular photographers. Thanks to our iwitness member Tim Denny for this magnificent shot at Bawdsey beach, down on the south Suffolk coast.

Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to the new iwitness24 today and get uploading your best content.

You can log in using your Facebook account to make it even easier to get started. Who knows, one of your photos could be featured as our next picture of the day.

If you have a picture of a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

If you’re a fan of nostalgic pictures, be sure to like our Ipswich Remembers page over on Facebook.

Keywords: Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

09:23 Paul Geater
Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

The number of motorists caught exceeding the speed limit over the Orwell Bridge has topped 6,000 in the first six months that the average speed cameras have been operating.

Video: Watch film made by Suffolk doctors and pharmacists explaining your role in easing GP pressures

51 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Egan, prescribing lead with the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, appears in the video

Health commissioners in Suffolk have produced a short film urging people to make better use of pharmacies and ease some of the pressures facing GP services in the county.

Ipswich Hospital offers 3D and 4D scans for mums-to-be at 28 weeks

10:33 Jason Noble
Consultant obstetrician Dr Nishigandh Deole and parents-to-be Kate and Chris Higginbottom, using the 4D scan technology at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has become the first hospital in Suffolk and Norfolk to offer 3D and 4D imaging for babies in the womb – giving parents the most realistic views of their babies’ features yet.

Van crashes at roundabout in Sproughton

09:36 Matt Stott
The A1071, near Ipswich. The accident happened where the road meets the B1113 at Sproughton. Stock photo.

A van was involved in a single-vehicle crash at a roundabout in Sproughton, near Ipswich, in the early hours of this morning.

Woodbridge’s ‘Drummer Boy’ statue to stay in place following debate over future home

just now Tom Potter
The Drummer Boy statue outside the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices in Melton Hill, Woodbridge

First it was going one way; then it was heading in the opposite direction but it now appears a Suffolk statue is staying put.

Suffolk drug-driver was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in system twice in seven days

09:17 Colin Adwent
Browne was caught by police twice in seven days due to defect on vehicle

A motorist caught drug driving twice in seven days has been banned from the road for 18 months.

What are the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich today?

09:09 Matt Stott
Morrisons Petrol Station at Sproughton, Ipswich

The average price of petrol has reached £1.20 per litre for the first time since December 2014, meaning it now costs £66 to fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.

Setting up a storm with this moody seascape - check out our picture of the day from iwitness

10:56
Sunrise on Bawdsey beach, by Tim Denny.

Everyday we pick out our favourite iWitness photograph to feature as our picture of the day, and this moody seascape certainly whipped up a storm.

Funding granted for next phase of Oak Meadow play area improvements in Kesgrave

09:25 Jason Noble
Oak Meadow in Kesgrave.

Funding has been secured to install new play equipment in the Oak Meadow park in Kesgrave, after residents raised concerns over the condition of existing equipment.

Greater Anglia welcomes changes to rail tickets for Suffolk and Essex travellers

10:39 Paul Geater
Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge.

Rail company Greater Anglia has introduced a new price promise after the industry promised to simplify fares across the country.

Most read

Updated: Mother and daughter in hospital and police called after house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

House fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

Most commented

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24