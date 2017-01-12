Partly Cloudy

Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

08:24 13 January 2017

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Lives could be at risk in coastal areas in Suffolk and Essex today amid severe flood warnings urging residents to evacuate from their homes.

Ipswich Quay in the early hours of Friday morning. Pic: Matt Stott.

The Environment Agency’s seven severe flood warnings – which warn of a danger to life – are in place for this lunchtime in coastal areas in both counties in the face of gale-force winds and high tides, while dozens of flood warnings have been imposed as the east coast braces itself for a storm surge.

Suffolk Constabulary said specific areas of the coast had been identified as being at high risk of flooding, taking in around 1,100 properties which are likely to be evacuated.

At around midday today, the Environment Agency is anticipating severe flooding in: Tidal Orwell at Ipswich Quay, Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry Hamlet and the Deben Marshes, and isolated riverside properties on the Deben Estuary, which stretches from Old Felixstowe to the Woodbridge area.

At around 9pm tonight, there is severe flooding anticipated in: Lowestoft seafront and docks, the north bank of Lake Lothing, Oulton Broad near Mutford Lock, Snape, Iken and surrounding marshland.

At around 11pm tonight, there is severe flooding anticipated in: Southwold and surrounding marshes (10.45pm), Aldeburgh and Thorpeness (both 11.15pm).

In Essex, the warnings cover Clacton to Lee Wick, West Mersea, The Strood and adjacent marshland, and Tidal River Stour at Mistley, including the Quay and The Walls.

Coastal communities in Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have been told they should be prepared for large waves and possible flooding.

Emergency services were putting an evacuation plan into action in Jaywick, near Clacton, with police officers going door-to-door informing residents of the evacuation, which began at 7am this morning.

Norfolk Police has said floods are a strong possibility in the region, and the force is anticipating the worst to be in Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells, between 7am and 10am, and 8pm to 10pm on Friday.

Click here for the latest on the snow in Suffolk throughout Friday.

Environment Agency warning

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Gale-force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday.

“These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties.

“We understand that powerful tides can be dramatic, but please do not put yourself at unnecessary risk by going to the coast for a thrill or to take pictures. Please do not drive through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“We are prepared to take action wherever it is needed. We have moved resources and equipment to the coast and the Army is on standby to assist if needed.”

Suffolk Coastal MP and floods minister Therese Coffey said: “Our absolute priority is protecting lives, homes and businesses from the threat of coastal flooding currently facing the east coast.

“That is why we have soldiers on the ground helping to warn and evacuate people alongside the emergency services and Environment Agency teams, who are putting up temporary defences.

“We’re working closely across government to monitor the situation as it develops and I ask people to check their flood risk, keep a close eye on updates and follow any advice from the Environment Agency and the emergency services.”

The Suffolk Resilience Forum says ‘be prepared’

Supt Kerry Cutler, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: “We are taking this matter extremely seriously and would urge people in the areas likely to be affected to do the same.

“Rest centres have been established in the county and people in those areas are encouraged to find alternative accommodation outside the affected areas or make their way to the nearest rest centre well in advance of the high tide times.”

Rest centres will be open from 2pm Friday. They include: Waterlane Leisure Centre, Water Lane, Lowestoft; Carlton Colville Community Centre, Hall Road, Carlton Colville; and Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane, Leiston.

Police officers will be visiting homes in the affected areas with details of local rest centres and an information leaflet.

Anyone who needs help with transport to a rest centre, or for more information, should contact Suffolk County Council’s helpline on 0345 603 2814. For updates, follow Suffolk Police on Twitter @SuffolkPolice

Police advice for motorists

Officers are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads. They have reminded drivers to allow extra time for journeys and drive at sensible speeds. Leave appropriate distances between yourself and other road users and accept your journey will take longer.

Inspector David Giles, of the Serious Collision and Investigation Team, said: “Remember it’s illegal to drive with obscured vision so take time to let any condensation and frost clear from your windscreen, lights and mirrors before setting off on a journey.

“Particularly in icy or snow conditions, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering movements and check your tyres before setting out as tyres that do not have the right tread depth or pressure are more likely to lose grip.”

Advice includes:

- Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs.

- Ensure that dirt is cleared away from light fixtures.

- Keep windscreen washer fluid topped up as windscreens quickly become dirty from traffic spray and salt from the roads.

- Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up.

- Take a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car.

