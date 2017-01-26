Share your nostalgic photos on our Ipswich Remembers Facebook page

One reader remembers working at Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich around the time this photo was taken in November 1968 Archant

Photos showing old Ipswich families and scenes from the past have been shared on our Ipswich Remembers Facebook group.

The page, launched a few weeks ago as a celebration of our history, has been attracting attention from all over the world with ex-pats keen to revive memories of old Ipswich.

Member Paul Thompson said: “Thanks for letting me join, it’s great seeing these old pictures and reading about people’s old memories of them.”

Shaun Bennett is currently appealing for help.

“Anyone here worked at Phillips and Pipers or have any photos please? Asking for my parents who both worked there, Margaret and Anthony, or Tony, Bennett. Thanks in advance.”

He explained his father worked there from the 1960s until the time they closed.

“He was the head of the department on the ground floor, the exit out of the building was at the back next to the garage. He worked there.”