Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

18:54 24 January 2017

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Archant

Two bungling ram-raiders who managed to impale a truck on a metal bollard outside an Ipswich Co-op have left shop owners fearing a repeat attack.

Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.

The would-be thieves failed to smash their way into the Ravenswood store in Witney Close and had to flee on foot at 5am today.

The blue Ford Ranger could be seen being driven at the shop but became marooned on the bollard, CCTV footage shows, it is understood.

The scene of the attempted ram raid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The scene of the attempted ram raid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

No entry was gained into the Co-op. The two men have not been found.

“They were a few sandwiches short of a picnic,” said Garry Connolly, owner of Garry’s Fish Bar, based in the same shopping area.

“It was the early hours of the morning and perhaps they thought they could get through, and obviously the bollards have stopped them and done their job.

“You would probably need a tank to get through.”

The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

The owner of another nearby shop, who did not wish to be named, said: “We’re all going to have to be on our guard now. They tend to do them in threes.

“We have been broken into seven times since last April, but had a burglar alarm donated last year.”

The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

No arrests have been made but police have traced the owner of the Ford Ranger. The vehicle was reported stolen from Bures, near Sudbury, a few days ago.

Summer Saunderson-Copping, manager of Chloe and Co Salon, said they have been targeted five times in the last six years by thieves.

Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.

She said: “It is really frustrating. We haven’t had anything for a year, but (the series of break-ins in the area) would be every other week on a Friday.

“We’ve got a new alarm which seems to have scared them away.

“I hope the police catch them.”

Another shopkeeper, who also wished to remain anonymous, said of the bungled ram-raid: “It was foolish. It just ended up on the bollard. I’ve heard they’ve caught them on CCTV.

“We’ve all been burgled round here. There is easy access and we’re close to the A14. I’ve asked for more community police officers before, but they are stretched like everyone else.”

Anne-Marie Breach, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said police were called just after 9am to reports that a vehicle had gone over a bollard at the front of the store. The vehicle was removed at midday.

Ms Breach said: “We are treating the incident as an attempted burglary and criminal damage.”

The Co-op did not comment, despite in-store and head office requests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about who was involved, should telephone Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

18:54 Colin Adwent and Matt Stott
