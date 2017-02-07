Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Silver Spoon to close Billington’s sugar packaging plant in Ipswich with loss of 50 jobs

14:20 08 February 2017

Inside the Billington's packaging plant in Ipswich

Inside the Billington's packaging plant in Ipswich

Archant

A sugar packaging operation which has been based in Ipswich for nearly 40 years is set to close with the loss of around 50 jobs.

Comment

The Silver Spoon Company, part of Associated British Foods, plans to transfer the packaging of its Billington’s range of speciality cane sugars to three others sites, including Bury St Edmunds where it already packages beet sugar produced by sister company British Sugar.

Silver Spoon said that a formal process of consultatation with staff at the Ipswich site, in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road, had now begun, with a possibility of some having an opportunity to relocate.

In a statement, Silver Spoon said: “In response to a highly competitive market for speciality sugars The Silver Spoon Company is proposing to transfer its current packaging operations from Ipswich to its other processing and packing facilities in Bury St Edmunds, Lincolnshire and Aylesbury.

“Regrettably this will result in the closure of its site in Ipswich. We hope that some employees at our Ipswich facility will relocate to new roles we are creating elsewhere in our business as a result of this change; however, we can confirm that all employees at our Ipswich site are potentially at risk of redundancy as a result of this announcement.”

It added: “We will be working our way through a formal process of consultation which is designed to support those affected, during which we will look for ways to reduce the need for each and every redundancy, including exploring opportunities across The Silver Spoon Company and the wider network of businesses owned by Associated British Foods.”

The Billington’s sugar brand has been owned by Associated British Foods (ABF) since 2004. It covers a range of unrefined cane sugars including golden granulated, caster and icing sugars plus demerara, light and dark muscovado and light and dark soft brown sugars and molasses.

The Silver Spoon packaging operation in Bury St Edmunds operates alongside the British Sugar processing plant which produces refined (white) granulated and icing sugars from sugar beet grown by farmers across Suffolk and beyond.

Before its acquisition by ABF, the Billington’s sugar business was owned by the Billington Group, based in Liverpool.

It began importing unrefined brown sugars from Mauritius in 1977 and opened the purpose-built packing facility in Ipswich in 1980.

Other food brands owned by ABF include Allinson and Kingsmill bread, Jordans cereal bars, Ryvita cripsbread, Twinings tea and Ovaltine malted drinks. The group also owns budget clothing retailer Primark.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ranelagh Road 10-week closure near Ipswich train station will cause ‘chaos’

11 minutes ago Matt Stott
The road closure warning on Ranelagh Road. Picture: DAVID ELLESMERE

Further details about the road closure near Ipswich rail station have been confirmed.

Silver Spoon to close Billington’s sugar packaging plant in Ipswich with loss of 50 jobs

38 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
Inside the Billington's packaging plant in Ipswich

A sugar packaging operation which has been based in Ipswich for nearly 40 years is set to close with the loss of around 50 jobs.

Join In: Can you guess when these buildings and parks opened around Ipswich?

13:29 Connor McLoone
Ipswich Waterfront in winter sunshine

You may have visited The Ipswich Regent more times than you can remember and walked past the Willis building on your way to work every morning for years, but how much do you know about their history?

Spate of break-ins in Ravenswood area of Ipswich

10:00 Colin Adwent
Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police are investigating after a spate of overnight break-ins on the Ravenswood development in Ipswich.

CCTV pictures of burglars raiding Hadleigh’s Lady Lane services – one of many targeted overnight

13:35 Chris Shimwell
CCTV picture of burglars stealing cigarettes from the Lady Lane garage in Hadleigh. Pictures courtesy of BBC Radio Suffolk.

Hadleigh residents are concerned about their town being perceived as a “soft touch” by criminals, claims the mayor after a service station was ram-raided overnight.

Have you signed up yet? Registration now open for Suffolk’s Alton Water Run 2017

11:42 Emily Townsend
Hundreds of runners of all ages took part in the Alton Water Run last year. It will return on Sunday May 7 in 2017

A Suffolk MP is to help hundreds of runners mark the tenth anniversary of the Alton Water Run this summer.

Councillor labels burglary a ‘dreadful shame’ as Woolpit services ram-raided for second time in two years

12:53 Chris Shimwell
The scene in 2015 after a raid at the Costcutter shop at the Murco Garage in Woolpit. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Woolpit service station staff will be reeling today (February 8) after it was broken into overnight for the second time in as many years.

Man given community order for assault in Ipswich kebab shop

08:53 Colin Adwent
A view of Dogs Head Street from the Cattle Market

A late night kebab shop dispute led to a man ending up soaked in blood on the fast food restaurant’s floor, a court heard.

Train operator Greater Anglia sets out 10-point plea for track upgrades

10:36 Annabelle Dickson
A Greater Anglia train

A 10-point rail upgrade plan for East Anglia has been set out by one of the region’s rail operators with a warning cash needs to be found if the full benefits of new trains are to be enjoyed.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

09:51 Gemma Mitchell
Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

A 79-year-old cancer patient was left lying on the floor for four hours waiting for an ambulance after he fell at his home, his family has claimed.

Most read

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was ram-raided overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture: MATT REASON

Man given community order for assault in Ipswich kebab shop

A view of Dogs Head Street from the Cattle Market

Spate of break-ins in Ravenswood area of Ipswich

Police investigate spate of burglaries

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Most commented

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

Month of night work to begin in Queen Street, Ipswich, from Thursday

Redevelopment in Queen Street in Ipswich.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Train operator Greater Anglia sets out 10-point plea for track upgrades

A Greater Anglia train
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24