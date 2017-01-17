Singer KT Tunstall to headline Jimmy’s Farm festival coming to Suffolk in July

KT Tunstall on the main stage at Latitude

Music lovers heading to Jimmy’s Festival at his farm in Wherstead this summer are in for a treat – festival favourite KT Tunstall has been booked as a headliner.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suddenly I See singer joins a range of acts already signed up for the event, such as Chas & Dave and Jake Morrell.

Her appearance was confirmed by organisers on the farm’s social media channels this afternoon.

Jimmy Doherty, who owns the farm, said: “We are so pleased to have KT back at the farm. Her new album is amazing and she’s so great live. Last time she came she was on her own, this time she’s Bringing her band who are brilliant.

“It’s going to be such great weekend. So much for the kids too, this year we’ve even got a circus.”

There are more announcements to come, he added.

Chief organiser Nicola Adams said she is “so chuffed” to have booked KT.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, I saw her down at Southend, she was with a three-piece band plus herself and it was an absolutely amazing night,” she said.

“Her new album is fantastic... I’m so chuffed.”

Previous performances at the festival have seen the likes of Reef, Newton Faulkner, Dodgy, Matt Cardle, Athlete and Toploader take to the main stage.

Street food, live entertainment and children’s activities will also be on offer at the annual event, which takes place from July 21-22.

The dedicated Kids Zone promises to entertain children of all ages.

In the past it has played host to the Flying Seasgulls, JB Gill, a Saxon longboat, Peppa Pig, animal petting and den building.

Tickets are now on sale, visit www.jimmysfestival.co.uk to book yours.