Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said.

George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.

The singer/songwriter “died peacefully at home” his publicist said.

After shooting to fame in the 80s as a member of Wham!, he went on to achieve international solo stardom, with hits such as Jesus To A Child, Father Figure and Christmas classic, Last Christmas.

In what was a career spanning almost 40 years, he sold 100 million albums and had been due to release a new documentary next year.

His death marks what has been a tragic year for music and follows the losses of David Bowie, Prince and just yesterday, Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

A statement from his publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”