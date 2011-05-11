Overcast

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

23:35 25 December 2016

File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.

Comment

The singer/songwriter “died peacefully at home” his publicist said.

After shooting to fame in the 80s as a member of Wham!, he went on to achieve international solo stardom, with hits such as Jesus To A Child, Father Figure and Christmas classic, Last Christmas.

In what was a career spanning almost 40 years, he sold 100 million albums and had been due to release a new documentary next year.

His death marks what has been a tragic year for music and follows the losses of David Bowie, Prince and just yesterday, Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

A statement from his publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

23:35 25 December 2016

14 minutes ago Lauren Hockney
File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

22:13 Reporters
Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

At least 25 sets of parents have received an extra special Christmas present so far today in Suffolk and north Essex with the arrival of their newborn child.

Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

20:13 Jason Noble and Matt Stott
Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Midwives at Ipswich Hospital were kept busy on Christmas Day with the birth of at least 11 babies during the day, and a host of parents becoming mums and dads for the first time.

Updated: Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in ‘stable condition’ after medical emergency on London to Los Angeles flight

21:00 Reporters
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a “stable” condition after she suffered a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Bus replacements warning for Suffolk and Essex rail travellers heading to London from Boxing Day onwards

20:43 Reporters
Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Rail users have been given renewed warnings over the heavy disruption on the region’s main line this week amid a national row over Boxing Day travel.

Baby boy is a “Christmas miracle” at Colchester General Hospital

17:12 Chris Shimwell
Lynsey Stocking with her newborn son

Christmas Day is a time for miracles – and that is certainly how it feels for the Stocking family in Colchester.

Gallery: Gatehouse charity hosts Christmas lunch for the lonely and homeless in Bury St Edmunds

16:32 Chris Shimwell
Mayor of St Edmundsbury and Gatehouse chairman Julia Wakelam with volunteers Katie Bexon and daughter Ella Nobbs and guest Susan Buckle

Communities came together today to support the lonely and homeless at Christmas time.

Archbishop of Canterbury urges faith in time of ‘fear’ at Christmas Day sermon

14:16 Chris Shimwell
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, in Bury St Edmunds in 2014. Picture by Andy Abbott

The Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the Church of England, has urged people to have faith in troubled times in his Christmas Day sermon at Canterbury Cathedral today.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

12:37 Reporters
Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham this morning.

Gallery: Hundreds take on the Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip 2016 for St Elizabeth Hospice

11:45 Matt Stott
The Christmas Day Dip 2016 at Felixstowe, Pic: Harman Hopkins.

It is a Christmas tradition in which the North Sea provides a physical test for only the hardiest of souls.

