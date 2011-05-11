Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53
23:35 25 December 2016
George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.
The singer/songwriter “died peacefully at home” his publicist said.
After shooting to fame in the 80s as a member of Wham!, he went on to achieve international solo stardom, with hits such as Jesus To A Child, Father Figure and Christmas classic, Last Christmas.
In what was a career spanning almost 40 years, he sold 100 million albums and had been due to release a new documentary next year.
His death marks what has been a tragic year for music and follows the losses of David Bowie, Prince and just yesterday, Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.
A statement from his publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”